NeuroOne Featured on The Medical Alley Podcast: "A Conversation with Dave Rosa, President and CEO, NeuroOne"

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, was featured on The Medical Alley Podcast, in an episode titled "A Conversation with Dave Rosa, President and CEO, NeuroOne."

Episode Summary:

"Join us for a conversation with Frank Jaskluke and Dave Rosa, President and CEO of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation. Dave shares more about the innovation happening at NeuroOne, which develops thin high-definition film electrodes that can be used for numerous neurological conditions including epilepsy."

The episode is also available across podcast platforms including Medical Alley, Apple, and Spotify:

Medical Alley: https://medicalalleypodcast.org/episodes/a-conversation-with-dave-rosa-president-and-ceo-neuroone

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-conversation-with-dave-rosa-president-and-ceo-neuroone/id1523342401?i=1000544800983

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Q8I0J1jLgGTWKeEvpmQjK?si=Gi1BTJkzRMyTPaEj_DUbvg

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

