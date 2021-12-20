VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES BRIAN BROOKS, FORMER ACTING COMPTROLLER OF THE U.S. CURRENCY, JOINS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TSX: VOYG

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, is pleased to announce Brian Brooks has been appointed to Voyager Digital Ltd's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Philip Eytan, Chairman of Voyager Digital, said, "On behalf of the Board, I welcome Brian to the Board as an independent, non-executive Director." Mr. Eytan continued, "Brian's extensive background as an executive at major crypto companies and as the leader of important government regulatory initiatives in the crypto space will help propel the growth of digital assets and Voyager's business."

Brian is currently CEO of Bitfury Group Ltd and was formerly the Acting Comptroller of the U.S. Currency at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and, before that, the Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase. Mr. Brooks has also held senior positions in the traditional finance sector, including as EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Fannie Mae and as Vice Chairman of OneWest Bank, N.A.

Mr. Brooks is a globally recognized leader in financial services law, operations, and policy and has been instrumental in the growth of several high-profile Silicon Valley fintech startups. He most recently appeared with other crypto CEOs before the House Committee on Financial Services to discuss cryptocurrencies. His work as Acting Comptroller leading the U.S. national banking system earned him recognition on various lists of thought leaders, including as Cointelegraph's 13th most influential person in crypto globally; as one of Qredo's top 20 crypto regulatory voices; and as the 10th most important influencer in the world as rated by Crunchbase.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 70 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

