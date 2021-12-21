Acquisition greatly enhances security integration capabilities across the south and central U.S. while further strengthening cyber security offerings

CTSI Acquires Star Asset Security Acquisition greatly enhances security integration capabilities across the south and central U.S. while further strengthening cyber security offerings

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Star Asset Security ("Star" or the "Company"), a leader in systems integration, monitoring, and managed services across enterprise IT, cyber, and physical security infrastructure.

(PRNewsfoto/CTSI)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Orlando, Fla., Star serves customers via eight offices located throughout the south and central United States. The Company offers cloud-based physical security, IT, and cyber security solutions enhanced by its industry leading ION247 Center of Excellence. ION247 provides managed services out of its network operation center to proactively monitor, maintain, and secure clients' IT environment and physical security infrastructure.

Headquartered in Chantilly, Va., CTSI designs, engineers, installs, maintains, and manages highly engineered security, fire, nurse call, audiovisual, collaboration, and communication systems. CTSI serves thousands of clients across the United States.

"We are very excited to welcome Star Asset Security to the CTSI organization," said Joe Oliveri, President and CEO of CTSI. "Star is a fantastic organization that expertly serves customers with a unique and differentiated mix of physical security, IT, and cyber security offerings. We look forward to supporting the Company's best-in-class offerings while also leveraging our increased scale to enhance opportunities for employees and customers alike."

Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point, stated, "Star Asset Security continues CTSI's strategic growth by greatly expanding our security integration footprint and strengthening our cyber security capabilities. We are thrilled to partner with the entire Star team as we continue building out the CTSI platform."

"Star Asset Security is really excited to join the growing CTSI business" commented Roger Hirschy, EVP of Star Asset Security. "Our collective culture and vision, combined with our strategic focus on enhanced managed and subscription services, align perfectly with CTSI. Joining forces with CTSI will deliver even greater value to our customers, accelerate our growth, and enable additional opportunities across our family of amazing employees who built Star into the highly regarded security integration and managed services leader it is today."

Star Asset Security represents the sixth acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June of 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading life safety, security, nurse call, collaboration, and communication solution providers with complementary, employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

About Star Asset Security

Star Asset Security is a world-class, performance-based risk, resilience, and security services firm that thinks globally and acts locally, ensuring the protection of people, assets, and the business goals of its clients.

Additional information about Star Asset Security is available at www.securethinking.com

About CTSI

For over five decades, CTSI has been at the forefront of technology integration and innovation with critical communications, collaboration, audiovisual and security solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare, and education customers. With an engineering-driven culture, we deliver best-in-class solutions and services with highly trained, lean-certified user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, engineers, and customer care representatives. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration, and managed and subscription services that deliver high-quality, end-to-end results tailored to customers' unique needs and challenges.

Additional information about CTSI is available at www.ctsi-usa.com

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a $1.5 billion fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com

Media Contact:

Alan Rosenkoff, CTSI

Phone: 908-229-1116

Email: arosenkoff@ctsi.usa.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn, Twitter, or please visit CTSI-USA.COM.

(PRNewsfoto/CTSI)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CTSI