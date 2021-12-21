Cybersecurity Startup Resec chosen as 2021 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Herring judging panel has announced its 2021 Top 100 Europe winners, recognizing Resec as one of Europe's leading private companies and celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Resec is redefining gateway security by offering organizations Zero Trust Prevention that does not compromise usability or hamper productivity. Positioned as a formidable wall at the organization's gateway, Resec utilizes advanced detection capabilities to identify and block all known threats, and market-leading Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to eliminate all "Zero Day" attacks and false negatives.

The result is an innovative platform that eliminates file-based malware and ransomware threats, which represent more than 90% of malware attacks on organizations today.

"We aim to empower security leaders to enable their users with greater freedom to get their jobs done, without being concerned about the risk that such activities may entail," said Tal Yatsiv, Executive Chairman and CEO of Resec. "We would like to thank Red Herring for this vote of confidence. This award is a strong reflection of our team's hard work, establishing Resec as the only gateway solution that offers airtight security while maintaining usability".

Every year since 1996, Red Herring Top 100 Europe selects the most outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies in the European Region. Red Herring's Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring's editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, SalesForce.com, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

"In 2021, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners . We believe Resec embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Resec should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong."

ReSec Technologies provides organizations with ultimate protection from known and unknown file-based malware threats from email, removable devices, and file-transfer threat vectors (web uploads/downloads, API, File Server). Always positioned between the threat and the organization, Resec's Zero Trust Prevention platform provides unparalleled security with unmatched usability. ReSec is deployed globally in highly sensitive organizations from diverse industries, including finance, critical infrastructure, defense, government, telecommunications, and airlines. Learn more at www.resec.co or contact Resec at info@resec.co

