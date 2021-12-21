Education Resources, Inc. Extends Holiday Discount

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI), a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, special educators, and more will extend the holiday promotion "HOLIDAY2021" through January 4, 2022. The promotion allows registrants to save $30 on course registration and is offered as a thank you to customers and the entire therapy community for their continued loyalty. Registrants simply enter code "HOLIDAY2021" at checkout to save on courses throughout 2022. The offer is valid on multi-day courses and prerecorded on-demand courses priced $299+.*

ERI will add new topics and speakers to its expansive catalogue of continuing education courses including the live webinars "Premature and Medically Complex Neonates" with Kati Knudsen, "A Developmental Approach to Motor Learning" with Josephine Bardabelias and "ASD: Improving Motor and Speech/Language Outcomes for Function" with Bethanne Mazurczak and Leslie Paparsenos. The company will also continue to offer high-popular courses taught by highly regarded instructors including Dr. Richard Clendaniel, Anne Buckley-Reen, Holly Schifsky, Liesa M. Ritchie and more.

A recent webinar participant and physical therapist from New Jersey said of ERI "I absolutely love ERI seminars. They are all high-quality and up-to-date research. (I) learn so much and have recommended to colleagues."

To register for a course and for complete details on ERI's HOLIDAY2021 promotion, visit ERI's website, call 800-487-6530, or email info@educationresourcesinc.com

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education for PTs, OTs, and SLPs. Founded in 1985 by therapists Barbara Goldfarb and Carol Loria, ERI's mission is to provide continuing education that makes a difference for therapists and patients. For more information, visit www.educationresourcesinc.com, or call 800-487-6530.

