Eliassen Group Further Expands Its Professional Services Capabilities with the Acquisition of Fidato Partners

READING, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC, a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, has acquired Fidato Partners, LLC, an accounting & finance, risk management & transformation, and IT consulting company headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area.

Eliassen Group is a leading professional services firm focused on strategic consulting and talent services in multiple areas, including Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, and business optimization, as well as life sciences consulting and IT talent solutions. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, Eliassen Group is positioned for continued long-term success with a commitment to positively impacting the lives of their employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which they operate.

This acquisition of Fidato will bring expanded solutions that complement Eliassen Group's business consulting capabilities – notably their risk management and business optimization offerings, while also bolstering their professional services practice. Furthermore, their clients will benefit from the deep knowledge of the Fidato Partners team, which has expertise in technical accounting and reporting, systems selection, implementation and support, financial planning and analysis, finance transformation, risk and controls, and project management.

Founded in 2010, Fidato Partners provides proven and trusted business consulting and recruiting services in risk management & transformation, accounting & finance, and information technology, enabling companies to achieve greater growth and performance by filling critical resource and knowledge gaps. Serving a variety of industries, Fidato Partners takes pride in raising the standard for professional services through a full commitment to their clients' success.

"A strategic partnership with Eliassen Group provides the entire Fidato Partners team with an unequalled opportunity for growth," said Fidato Partners CEO and Co-Founder John Rapchinski. "With a wide range of comprehensive capabilities and a vast geographical presence, Eliassen has solidified their place in the consulting and talent solutions business, and we're thrilled to have this opportunity to introduce these capabilities to our clients."

"Fidato Partners are fully dedicated to their clients' success, which fits perfectly into the values we live by at Eliassen," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "Their thriving accounting & finance and risk management & transformation service offerings enable Eliassen to better empower our clients to protect and sustain their success," adds Scott Cordeiro, Executive Vice President of Professional Services. "We are excited about adding their strengths to our own to achieve exponential growth while continuing to serve our communities."

