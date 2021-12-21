GRAPHIC PACKAGING INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVES QUINTET OF WORLDSTAR AWARDS

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging International ('Graphic Packaging') is celebrating its accomplishments after scooping up five awards at the WorldStar Global Packaging Awards 2022.

The awards, among the most prestigious in the packaging industry, celebrate the best and brightest innovations from around the world with entries judged by a panel of 36 internationally esteemed judges.

Alongside creative use of material, design and manufacturing processes, the judging criteria emphasized social and environmental responsibility, including sustainable production and hygiene.

Taking top honors for Graphic Packaging were:

BelleHarvest apple cartons that are 100% recyclable and produced from sustainable, renewable paperboard. The design provides high impact branding, great produce visibility and enhanced protection with a comfortable carrying handle for user comfort.

Boardio ® (with Club Coffee, Loblaws) recyclable paper-based can for coffee that is delivered flat to point-of-filling. Containing more than 80% fiber from sustainably managed forests, Boardio can replace tin cans, plastic tubs, glass jars and plastic stand-up pouches.

Boardio ® (with Perfetti Van Melle, Mentos Pure Fresh Gum) recyclable paperboard bottle for confectionery. The easy-to-use Boardio technology provides an 86% lower carbon footprint than traditional plastic alternatives and is easily recycled in established paper waste streams.

Estrella Damm rounded corner beverage pack, engineered for sustainability, scalability and recyclability. The design eliminates the need for plastic shrink wrap while delivering impactful on-shelf appeal.

PaperSeal ® high performance barrier-lined paperboard alternative to MAP, VSP and top-seal plastic trays for the food industry. Developed with G. Mondini, experts in tray sealing technology, PaperSeal reduces plastic by up to 90% compared to traditional trays.

Commenting on the awards, Ricardo De Genova, SVP, global innovation and new business at Graphic Packaging said: "Our team is delighted to add another five awards to the impressive list of accolades we've achieved this year. It's a testament to the passion of our team that we are always aiming higher in supporting global brands with future-ready packaging design. To find that so many of our packaging solutions are worthy of top innovation honors is extremely satisfying, and the diversity of our award-winning solutions gives a glimpse into how versatile we are as a business."

De Genova added, "The WorldStar awards are particularly resonant for us since winners are chosen by judging consensus that a pack is 'superior in its category and market', and 'considerably above class standard in execution and innovation'. We are proud to work with our customers on packaging projects that make a real difference to brands, consumers and the environment alike."

Jonny Olsson, general manager of the Systems unit of legacy AR Packaging (now Graphic Packaging), added: "Our intense efforts to provide unique plastic reduction alternatives now start to pay off with highly reputed brand owners choosing our paper-based system solutions in order to provide recyclable barrier containers. We are proud to contribute to the on-going shift to a more circular economy and will relentlessly strive towards more future-ready developments."

