Jolly Good develops a medical VR filming system exclusively for ambulances with physicians

TOKYO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Good Inc. ("Jolly Good") developed a medical VR filming system for ambulances with physicians in collaboration with Nippon Medical School Hospital Emergency & Critical Care Medicine (Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; Director: Shoji Yokobori). Together, they will begin testing the usability of this VR system in the field of critical care medicine.

This VR system features a high-precision 360 degrees VR camera installed in ambulances equipped with, for example, ECMO, which enable doctors in the hospitals to check the condition of patients and the treatment done while being transported.

With this system, doctors and staff on standby in the hospital can learn about the condition of transported patients ahead of time, optimizing preparations for receiving patients, and ensuring appropriate medical treatment immediately after the arrival of patients. Doctors in the hospital can also remotely give advice to doctors and other professionals in the vehicle, which helps to strengthen the medical system.

Tailored medical intervention in ambulances, and faster, optimized preparation for patient intake on the hospital side, are significant factors in the initial response for emergency patients where every minute, every second, is crucial. This is why Jolly Good seeks to develop and test this VR system, aiming to improve the life-saving rate for emergency patients.

Furthermore, using this VR system, the treatment of various patients will be converted into VR video content and be used for medical education.

Comments by Professor Shoji Yokobori, Director of Emergency & Critical Care Medicine, Nippon Medical School Hospital

"Pre-hospital medical care using rapid response ambulances can be more difficult than in-hospital medical care. Strong teamwork and prompt information-sharing are essential to maximize the effectiveness of medical care in such limited spaces with few medical resources. Viewing 360° video from the hospital, medical leaders can gain a comprehensive overview of the medical team's movements and can offer precise instructions. In addition, as information can be acquired at the same time as instructions are given, preparations can be made for a seamless transition to medical care in the hospital. Valuable experiences can also be shared by archiving these interactions. This revolutionary initiative will sure to lead to excellent outcomes in both the clinical and educational fields."

OPEcloud VR clinical education platform (https://jollygood.co.jp/opecloud)

OPEcloud VR is a VR clinical training platform that easily turns any case into high-precision VR with the permanent installation of a 360° VR camera and server in the medical facility. It also includes VR hands-on training experience from the surgeon's perspective in 360 degrees.

Jolly Good is proud to have introduced this service to a diverse range of leading institutions in medical technology. For instance, VR for the training of ECMO, now in increased demand for critical care for severely ill COVID-19 patients, or VR for clinical practice tool at medical universities, educational institutions, and research centers, as well as safety training at medical device manufacturers.

About Jolly Good Inc. (https://jollygood.co.jp/)

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops high-precision VR solutions and AI-based medical and welfare services that analyze user behavior in the VR space. Using technologies such as VR and AI, the company is accelerating human growth and social rehabilitation in medical education, support for persons with disabilities, treatment of mental illness, as well as developing services to support the evolution of medical care and finding purposes in life, in collaboration with various research institutions and companies.

