Mortgage Professional America Chooses Patty Arvielo as an Elite Woman for 2021

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national leader in the mortgage industry, is pleased to announce that its President, Patty Arvielo, has been recognized by Mortgage Professional America as an Elite Woman for 2021.

The award honors current and future leaders of the country's mortgage industry. Mortgage Professional America is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the mortgage industry.

Arvielo, a first-generation Hispanic-American, has a career in mortgage that spans more than 40 years. She co-founded and leads the nation's largest Hispanic- and woman-owned mortgage company.

As the company's President, Arvielo has been on the forefront of empowering minorities through homeownership and recruiting employees with diversity in mind.

"My entire career has been passionately devoted to elevating women and minorities by fully representing their unique perspectives at the highest levels and throughout our company," said Arvielo. "Together, we have proudly helped many deserving people from diverse backgrounds achieve the American dream of homeownership."

Through the Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives, Arvielo and her team reach out to the Hispanic and Black communities to increase their homeownership rates through customized educational materials, virtual events, accessibility to credit, and more.

In 2020, the company's percentage of purchase lending to Hispanics and Blacks was 51% and 85% more than the industry average percentages (based on 2020 HMDA data).

Arvielo oversees about 4,500 employees, 59% of who are women, 45% who are minorities, and 40% who are Millennials. Employees are supported by several key mentorship programs driven by Arvielo herself.

Arvielo is also dedicated to transitioning veterans successfully from military service to a career in mortgage with an entire team dedicated to their training and success.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 216,000+ loans for approximately $56.8 billion, 171 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

