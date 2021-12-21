NASA Awards Contract for Software Engineering Services at Goddard

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract to Mitchell Vantage Systems LLC of Oklahoma City for software products, services, and engineering support.

The Software Engineering Support III (SES III) contract is an 8(a) small business set-aside, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The total contract value is $359 million, and the total period of performance is five years, beginning April 1, 2022. Individual task orders may extend for up to one year past the expiration of the ordering period.

Mitchell Vantage Systems LLC will provide products and service expertise to support flight software, ground software, and science data systems, as well as software technology infusion, mission environments, software engineering, software systems engineering, secure coding, software/data systems project management, mission operations and mission validation capabilities.

This contract supports work in NASA's Engineering and Technology Directorate that focuses on the development of reusable, secure flight and ground architectures and frameworks to reduce mission cost, maximize development schedules, minimize customer programmatic/technical risks, and increase the scientific value of information products.

The work will be performed primarily at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. However, work may also be required at the contractor's facility and other NASA centers and locations specified in task orders.

