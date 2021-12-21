Privacera Joins International Association of Privacy Professionals

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, has joined the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the world's largest information privacy organization.

As an IAPP member, Privacera gains access to a network of privacy professionals, research, and other resources that advance its vision of helping companies make the most of their data without compromising privacy or security.

"We strongly believe open standards play a pivotal role in building unified data access and security across the hybrid cloud data estates," Privacera CEO and co-founder Balaji Ganesan said. "Businesses are undergoing digital transformations and migrating data to the cloud, while consumers demand increased data privacy and regulatory bodies respond with new guidelines. By joining the IAPP, the world's largest information privacy organization, we can better balance the two needs and continue to demonstrate our leadership in data governance."

Privacy legislation is becoming more complex. Per the IAPP's tracker , 21 states so far in 2021 have proposed privacy legislation. Just two states did so in 2018 and 12 in 2019. As the industry undergoes rapid evolution, enterprises need to leverage technology to automate the management of data, especially as companies migrate data to the cloud.

Privacera supports numerous organizations by identifying where sensitive data exists through automated data discovery and enabling automated control of data access , so enterprises can maintain compliance with privacy regulations.

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™.

