Tivity Health to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) will attend the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held virtually January 10-13, 2022. Richard Ashworth, Tivity Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday, January 13, 2022. A live audio-only webcast and replay of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software.

To schedule a meeting with the management team on January 12th and 13th please contact J.P. Morgan.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living® and Wisely Well™. We plan to become the modern destination for healthy living by expanding beyond fitness as a digital engagement platform company. We are continuously developing the SilverSneakers suite of digital offerings and services to provide seniors with everything they need to maintain and improve their health, including physical activity, social connection, community involvement, volunteer opportunities and mental enrichment. Our goal is to partner with payers and service providers to enable a personalized, interactive, and intuitive experience to offer the right solutions to each member. We deliver solutions that help adults feel better, work better and live better, and improve health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Milanovich

VP - Investor Relations and FP&A

(602) 562-2595

Matt.Milanovich@tivityhealth.com

