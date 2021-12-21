Vme TV offers a stellar lineup for the Holidays

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas Vme TV returns all the affection received in the year, that is why we have prepared an exclusive program full of surprises, music, the traditional carols and the most beautiful family stories, so that it is a day that remains in your memory.

Vme

On December 24th, you can enjoy traditional Christmas carols by David Archuleta, Kristin Chenoweth, Alfie Boe, Sutton Foster, and many more. On Christmas Day Vme TV premieres the ideal programming to share with the family in the form of an exclusive movie marathon: A Christmas Town, Two Weddings at Christmas and a Groom for Christmas.

Christmas is a special time, full of magic, love and hope. It is the moment when we all pause and meet with our loved ones, the moment where we dedicate time to be with the family, to share, to give thanks and let others know how much we love and appreciate them.

Michael Fernandez - Vice President of Marketing for Vme TV added: "Vme TV keeps you company this Christmas to honor the time when the family reunites, because even if some have to go far away, we always have the possibility of returning home, and home is that place where the family meets and celebrates together ".

It all starts on December 24 at 10:00 pm EST and continues on December 25 at 3:00 pm EST.

¡Feliz Navidad!

ABOUT VME TELEVISION

Vme TV is a premiere national Spanish language television network that provides a quality alternative to Latino families by selecting programming that is engaging, empowering, educational and entertaining. Vme is available in millions households in the United States, distributed via on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH Network & AT&T U-verse. The 24-hour digital broadcast service is dedicated to entertaining, educating and inspiring families in Spanish with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions, and popular public television programs specially adapted for Hispanics.

To learn more about Vme TV, visit www.vmetv.com (or follow us on social media via www.facebook.com/vmetv or www.twitter.com/vmetv.

Media Contact:

Michael Fernandez

mfernandez@vmetv.com

786-924-8330

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vme TV