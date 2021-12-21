Vuzix Receives Another Follow-On Smart Glasses Order from AMA to Support its Expanding Worldwide Customer Base

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Company has received a recent further follow-on purchase order for Vuzix Smart Glasses for immediate delivery from AMA (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALAMA), a Vuzix Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and pioneer in remote assistance solutions.

AMA customers using Vuzix Smart Glasses for inspection, remote assistance, and healthcare

AMA's smart workplace allows experts and frontline workers to collaborate remotely via a secure software platform, perfectly tailored to each business. With seven years of proven experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA is helping medical institutions and industrial organizations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation. AMA's XpertEye video conferencing is currently deployed in 150 countries around the world by more than 450 customers that are using it for remote maintenance, remote support, transfer and sharing of knowledge and in-field assistance.

"Through our expanding relationships with key VAR partners such as AMA, with whom we have worked with for many years, we continue to see numerous companies across a growing number of industry verticals turning to smart glasses and embracing Vuzix solutions in particular," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The proven productivity improvements and other benefits Vuzix smart glasses offer, such as a reduced carbon footprint and improved worker safety, should remain a driving force for the accelerating adoption of these products."

"Frontline workers across the world can reap the full benefit of our XpertEye remote assistance solution powered by Vuzix smart glasses. We address a myriad of use cases across verticals to help the remote worker capture and share knowledge in real-time, improve first-time fix rate, and drive operational efficiency," confirms Thomas Waendendries, VP Sales & Marketing at AMA.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

