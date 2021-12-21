Grammy Award winning rock band to take the stage during DRL's thrilling championship event outside T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, January 5

Weezer to Headline Free Concert at the Drone Racing League's Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile at CES Grammy Award winning rock band to take the stage during DRL's thrilling championship event outside T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, January 5

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening night of CES is about to get more exciting! Weezer will join the Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier, professional drone racing property, and T-Mobile, America's 5G leader, to perform a free concert at the DRL Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 5.

The Grammy Award winning rock band, who recently released "Van Weezer" and "OK Human," will take the stage to perform at the exhilarating final race of the 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season, the most competitive drone racing series in the world, where elite drone pilots race custom drones through spectacular courses. The concert will glow in T-Mobile magenta, celebrating the biggest event of the largest global tech conference and wowing thousands of fans in attendance.

"We're really excited to head back to Las Vegas, a city we love to play, and be part of this year's epic Drone Racing League's Vegas Championship Race with T-Mobile," said Weezer lead singer Rivers Cuomo.

DRL pilots will race high-speed, custom FPV (First Person View) drones at 90 MPH through a thrilling aerial course around the iconic T-Mobile Arena. Drones will illuminate with a thousand LED lights while soaring through neon-colored and magenta course elements, transforming the race into the most eye-catching technology demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip.

"The Drone Racing League's Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile will be unlike anything you've experienced before! With thrilling, high-speed drone racing, an incredible live concert from Weezer, and groundbreaking technology showcases, our event will bring the most amazing crowd of sports fans, innovators and music lovers together," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Giantusos.

The DRL Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile will air on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 20 at 1 pm EST on NBC and Twitter.

DRL partners, including Algorand, the leading high-performance blockchain platform, Allianz, a global insurance leader, the U.S. Air Force, the world's greatest air force, and Draganfly Inc., an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, and Nacon Gaming, makers of premium gaming products, will integrate into the championship race through unique, branded activations and course elements.

Fans can visit drl.io/vegas to request complimentary passes to attend DRL Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile.

About Drone Racing League

The Drone Racing League (DRL) is an innovative global sports, entertainment and technology property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in the league and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, NBCSN, and Twitter. With groundbreaking technology and immersive, high-speed races through virtual and live events, DRL is creating a new era of sports, combining both esports and real-life competition.

Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io. To join the conversation, follow DRL on Facebook at facebook.com/thedroneracingleague, on Twitter @DroneRaceLeague, and on Instagram @thedroneracingleague.

