SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy Williams, Vice President of Development for Embrey, has been named Senior Vice President of Development, effective December 20, 2021. In his new role, he will be the market leader in our Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas markets.

Embrey Promotes Jeremy Williams To Senior Vice President, Development

"Embrey is continuing to grow its development portfolio and that opens new opportunities for our team," said John Kirk, Managing Director and Executive Vice President for Development. "As we align our structure to support that growth, we are pleased to elevate oversight responsibilities for proven leaders like Jeremy."

Williams joined Embrey in 2018 and has played a major leadership role in advancing the development of 7600 Broadway, Embrey's signature project adjacent to the historic Alamo Heights neighborhood. He has been instrumental in preparing Embrey's Horizontal Apartment platform for launch in early 2022.

His previous experience includes JPI, where he served as Senior Design Manager and architect, with responsibilities for development planning, management and execution and construction planning. He holds a Bachelor of Environmental Design from Texas A&M University and is a licensed architect in the state of Texas.

"Embrey is clearly committed to designing every detail and creating premier experiences for residents," said Williams. "I am looking forward to ensuring the development vision for each asset is defined, realized and representative of Embrey's brand. I'm honored to be part of Team Embrey and to expand Embrey's development opportunities in the DFW and San Antonio markets as Senior Vice President of Development."

Jeremy will report directly to John Kirk, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Development.

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrey