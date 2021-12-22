Middleburg Communities Announces $76.03 Million Sale of Mosby Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, SC

VIENNA, Va, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Middleburg Communities, a Vienna, Virginia-based real estate investment, development and management firm announces the $76.03 million sale of Mosby Carolina Forest, a 332-unit Class A apartment community at 915 Brentmoor Drive in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mosby Carolina Forest was developed and managed by Middleburg Communities and reached stabilization in August 2020. The buyer was The Walden Group.

Middleburg Communities logo 2020 (PRNewsfoto/Middleburg)

"Mosby Carolina Forest was developed to a level of finish and style not seen in the Myrtle Beach MSA before," said Middleburg Communities Chief Investment Officer, Kory Geans. "The community was 20% leased prior to completion and exceeded our expectations on every front, despite delivering during the pandemic. The region's growing jobs base, pleasant climate, and an abundance of natural resources in the area along with a contemporary design and exciting amenities appealed to discerning renters in the area."

Mosby Carolina Forest features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 10 buildings surrounding a 12-acre freshwater lake in the heart of Carolina Forest. Amenities include a 9,292 square foot, two-level clubhouse, 24/7 fitness center with yoga space, children's activity room, resort-style saltwater pool, outdoor fireplace and grills, a dog park and a lakeside walking path. Considered one of the most sought-after communities for people living in or moving to the Myrtle Beach area, Carolina Forest is a 9,000+ acre master planned community ideally located minutes from the beach and all of the region's amenities and resources. Located just off of International Drive and Carolina Bays Parkway, Mosby Carolina Forest's central location provides residents with easy access to multiple golf courses, shopping centers, the beach and boardwalk as well as area colleges, hospitals and medical facilities.

Middleburg extends its appreciation to Tai Cohen, Marc Robinson and Michael Saclarides of Cushman & Wakefield for their representation on the sale of the property.

About Middleburg Communities

Middleburg Communities is a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed approximately 22,000 apartment units, and executed over $3 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm's success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.MiddleburgCommunities.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

karenwidmayerpr@gmail.com

301.661.1448

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Middleburg Communities