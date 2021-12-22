Nanalysis Establishes Scientific Advisory Board with Four World Renowned Scientists

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective December 21, 2021, it has established a Scientific Advisory Board, with four world renowned scientists as founding members, including Dr. Matt Rosen of Harvard Medical School and co-founder of Hyperfine.

Nanalysis is a leader in miniaturized magnetic resonance systems for industrial analysis and has as its vision to disrupt the MRI space. In order to complement the vision and capabilities of Nanalysis' R&D team, as well as constitute a resource for Nanalysis' senior management, the Company has established a formal Scientific Advisory Board, made up of world-renowned scientists in areas of magnetic resonance and machine learning. A key aspect of the Company's vision is to use machine learning and AI to democratize data generated by magnetic resonance machines, both for industrial analysis applications as well as medical imaging applications.

Sean Krakiwsky, founder and CEO of Nanalysis states, "It is important for our company to stay connected to important initiatives in the scientific community world-wide. Establishing this scientific advisory board as a tentacle into the global innovation community is important for Nanalysis, as is our service on standard committees, attending conferences, and attracting top talent to our management team and Board of Directors. We must always remain active in the marketplace of ideas and avoid a bias towards inward thinking. We are excited to have these initial members join our Scientific Advisory Board and to contribute to our grand vision as we continue to democratize magnetic resonance."

Julien Muller, CTO of Nanalysis states, "I have had in depth scientific interaction with our scientific advisory board members for many years, and I can attest to their very deep and diverse knowledge in various areas of magnetic resonance, both research and applied. Over their serious careers, they have also developed huge insights into what the market wants in terms of commercial offerings. I am enthusiastically looking forward to working with them all and ensuring that Nanalysis remains on the leading edge of magnetic resonance, as we continue to strengthen our technology foundation, upon which we drive aggressively towards our vision!"

Nanalysis will be adding and evolving its Scientific Advisory Board over time in a fashion that augments the company's R&D and go-to-market capabilities. Nanalysis is committed to being a positive contributor to the global scientific community. The company's web page for this advisory board is https://www.nanalysis.com/scientific-advisory-board.

The Scientific Advisory Board members are as follows:

Dr. Matt Rosen, Harvard Medical School: Matt is a physicist, tool-builder, and inventor whose research bridges the spectrum from fundamental physics to applied bio-imaging work in the field of MRI. He has built a career around an ability to identify big-picture needs and respond with creative solutions that span academic disciplines and push the boundaries of innovation. He is Director of Low Field MRI and Hyperpolarized Media Laboratory at Mass General Hospital's Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging. His research group at the Mass General Hospital and Harvard focuses on new methods and tools to enable unconventional approaches to MRI scanner construction. This includes the development of new acquisition strategies for robust ultra-low magnetic field implementations of MRI focused on brain imaging. He has founded five companies: Hyperfine Research, BlinkAI Technologies, Vizma Life Sciences, Intact Data Services, and Q4ML. He is an inventor on more than 25 issued patents. His groups website is https://www.nmr.mgh.harvard.edu/lab/lfi.

Dr. Piotr Starewiz, CEO of Resonance Research Inc. (RRI): Dr. Starewicz' has over 35 years of experience in magnetic resonance hardware, software, and algorithms. His company has provided key technology modules to the largest MRI and NMR companies in the world over three decades. His post-academic career began when he joined Siemens Medical Systems in 1984, where he served as Manager of Magnetic Resonance R&D. Recognizing early on that MRI required a much better level of support than other diagnostic modalities, Dr. Starewicz created the Applications Science Group at Siemens, which drove adoption of MRI via enhanced training for physicians and technicians. These two foundational groups at Siemens were largely responsible for the tremendous commercial success of MRI machines in in foundational era of 1.0 T and 1.5 T scanners: The sales of those models reached 750 units/year in early 1990's, catapulting Siemens into a leadership position in MRI. In 1988 he founded RRI, a company which has grown into a recognized leader in magnetics and electronics for MRI and NMR systems, including for human systems up to 10.5T and pre-clinical (animal) systems up to 21 T. During his career, Dr. Starewicz has published in peer-reviewed journals and has several US and international Patents to his credit. He has a B.Sc. from the Imperial College London, a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, and his post-doctoral work was done at MIT. The RRI website is https://www.rricorp.com/.

Dr. Len Mueller, Chair and Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Riverside: Len received his B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Rochester (1988), C.P.G.S. in Natural Science (Chemistry) from the University of Cambridge (1989), and Ph.D. in Chemistry from the California Institute of Technology (1997). From 1996-1998 he was an American Cancer Society Postdoctoral Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Len's research interests include nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy as a probe of molecular and biological structure and dynamics. His group has pioneered techniques for improving sensitivity and resolution in NMR spectroscopy and has been at the forefront in the development of integrated techniques in magnetic resonance. While nuclear magnetic resonance, with a particular affinity for solid state NMR, is the centerpiece of his work, he also makes considerable use of first principles computational chemistry and crystallography, and an underlying theme of his group's work is how NMR fits into a larger framework for constructing and quantitatively testing chemically-detailed models of structure and chemical and conformational dynamics. His groups website is: https://sites.google.com/ucr.edu/mueller.

Dr. Dimitrios Sakellariou, Professor at KU Leuven: Dimitrios' group develops and applies magnetic resonance in advanced materials and chemical/biomedical processes, including in the areas of Membrane Separations, Adsorption, Catalysis, and Spectroscopy for Sustainable Solutions (cMACS). Prior to his current appointment he worked as a Principal Investigator, Senior Expert at the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA-Saclay). His expertise and interests in magnetic resonance span from high-field Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) and Imaging (MRI) to bench-top custom-made industrially applied instrumentation. He has been recipient of a Starting ERC grant in 2008 for developing the first spinning-field preclinical MRI scanner, and the Borgia prize for "For outstanding leadership in the development of NMR techniques" in 2004. He is founder of The RE Magnet Studio Ltd. company, co-author of more than 95 publications and co-inventor in more than 13 patents and applications. His group's website is http://www.sakellariou.org/.

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

