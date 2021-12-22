Reviver Announces Strategic Alliance with Roundtrip, Nation's Leading Digital Healthcare Transportation Solution

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate (DLP), today announced it has entered into a strategic alliance to supply its Rplate® and Rplate® Pro DLPs to the 25,000 vehicles that are part of Roundtrip's national transportation network. Roundtrip is the nation's leading digital healthcare transportation solution for health systems and health plans.

(PRNewsfoto/Reviver)

According to the alliance, Reviver will work with Roundtrip as Roundtrip sells Reviver's Rplate and RplatePro DLPs to the medical transportation fleet owners in its network. Reviver's Rplate and especially its Rplate Pro and supporting platform will provide a strong complement to Roundtrip's digital service model. The Reviver DLPs will allow fleet owners to enable digital registration renewal on their vehicles -- a significant advantage to commercial vehicle owners and commercial fleets.

The alliance will commence in California and Arizona, where Roundtrip works with 1,600 vehicles, and will progress as Reviver gains approval to commence pilot DLP programs in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Michigan and other states.

Roundtrip, based in Philadelphia, PA offers a web-based platform that connect patients with a community of ride providers who serve patients' non-emergency medical transportation needs. The company works with healthcare professionals including case managers, social workers, and nurses, and supports all levels of transport vehicles.

"We are very happy to be teaming up with Roundtrip," said Reviver founder and Chief Strategy Officer Neville Boston. "Our digital license plates and apps will offer Roundtrip's network partners additional operational efficiencies and data to better manage its fleet resources. As the digital landscape continues to develop, complements to our digital offerings continue to emerge -- and Roundtrip is a brilliant example."

"Our alliance with Reviver allows us to offer our network of transportation companies an innovative solution that helps them better manage their business," said Brian Babbitt, Head of Transportation. "Reviver's digital license plates and the apps that drive them are a perfect complement to our service model and we look forward to making them available to our growing network of transportation providers."

Reviver is currently selling Rplates® through multiple channels, including automotive dealerships and affinity groups. Reviver's Rplate® Pro and more robust Rplate® Transport offer a suite of telematic features optimized to serve small to medium-sized commercial fleets. Al of the Rplate models enable digital registration renewal through a proprietary smartphone app and have a host of unique display features that can be reviewed at: www.reviver.com.

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features which customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs: the Rplate® and the Rplate®Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

ReviverMX, Inc. (The Company) has prepared and provides all of the financial and related information stated herein. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to projections, estimates, future plans, or forward-looking assumptions or statements, nor as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Projections and estimates of the Company's performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and may vary materially from actual results.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReviverMX, Inc.