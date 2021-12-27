TikTok Topped the Charts for App Downloads Globally on Christmas Day according to App Annie

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the mobile data and analytics company helping brands and publishers create winning experiences on mobile today announced that globally, TikTok topped the daily downloads chart across iOS and Google Play worldwide for apps on Christmas Day. Telegram ranked #7 as consumers continue to prioritize encrypted messaging services along with strong network effects from a growing user base.

Shopee ranked #8, the highest ranking shopping app worldwide, driven by strong uptake in India, LATAM and Southeast Asia. Spotify ranked #9 globally for downloads. The music streaming app likely received a boost in demand from its end of year 'wrapped' campaign that has been widely shared on social media.

Downloads | Top Apps & Games Christmas Day 2021

In terms of games, Brain Story: Tricky Puzzle by Onesoft ranked #1 following a version released on Dec 21, 2021 shortly following the app store launch. Poppy Rope Game, an Open World Action game by Zego Studio ranked #2 and Rocket League Sideswipe by Psyonix (Epic Games) ranked #3 — a race car soccer game popularized on PC and console, this is the latest example of a gaming title successfully migrating to mobile.

In the US, Oculus was #1 by downloads on Christmas Day as Americans unwrapped new Oculus Virtual Reality (VR) headsets under the tree. This builds off the growing trend for metaverses and immersive experiences. YouTube was the #2 app by downloads, followed by TikTok, then Snapchat - showcasing the power of short-form video and engaging user-generated content.

In the UK, the NHS app ranked #1 by downloads on Christmas as consumers sought to access their COVID Pass for vaccination or test results amidst holiday travel. Amazon Alexa ranked #5 which could indicate IOT products topping Christmas wish lists this year.

Other interesting insights include:

HBO Max #1 by consumer spend in US - from in-app subscriptions, likely due to bump from The Matrix Resurrections released on Dec 22 in theatres and HBO Max

In the UK, Disney+ was the streaming app of choice in terms of subscriptions

VeVe - In top 10 WW an UK - NFT/ digital collectibles

Fitbit was a top app by spend in the UK which could be tied to demand for IOT devices

Roblox ranked #1 for downloads and spend in the US and UK — as consumers sought out metaverses for connection and creativity

