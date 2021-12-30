energyOrbit Names New Head of Sales to Leadership Team Karen Heater will lead opportunities to grow the company's portfolio of energy efficiency, DSM solutions for utilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- energyOrbit, a market leader for cloud energy efficiency and Demand-Side Management (DSM) operations for utilities, based in San Francisco, announced that it has named Karen Heater, P.E., CEM, as director of sales. As head of the company's sales team, Heater is responsible for growing existing and new business opportunities and exploring new initiatives to expand energyOrbit's portfolio of energy efficiency offerings throughout the U.S. and Canada. She reports to Udi Merhav, founder and CEO, energyOrbit.

Heater is a licensed professional engineer and certified energy manager. Prior to joining energyOrbit, she served as the program director for the utility energy services division within Sodexo|ROTH. She managed more than 40 outreach, marketing, technical and administrative staff to deliver energy efficiency programs for utility customers.

Heater has 30 years of industry experience in various capacities, including 10 years in the power utility industry and 20 years as an environmental engineer/consultant. She also serves as the president for the newly created Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) Great Lakes Chapter. In December 2021, she was elected to the city council for the City of Hudson, Ohio.

"With the increased focus on utilities to help address climate change issues for their residents and businesses, largely through energy efficiency measures, Karen's expertise in the field makes her an excellent addition to the energyOrbit team," said Merhav. "She has a deep understanding of the complexities of our customers' challenges, which is critical to our success... Karen brings solid experience and an intimate knowledge of our industry to this vital role."

"I consider it a privilege to join the energyOrbit team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the deep pool of talent, strong customer base, and rising attention paid to the world's climate change challenges," said Heater. "I look forward to partnering with the team as we move into the next stage of our strategic development."

About energyOrbit

Founded in 2009 and based in San Francisco, California, energyOrbit is the market-leading solution for cloud energy efficiency and Demand-Side Management operations. energyOrbit is deployed with leading utilities, program administrators, and third-party implementers across North America, enabling customers to realize an average of up to 75 percent improved efficiency and savings in their DSM operations. energyOrbit empowers utilities to deploy DSM programs in hours, scale programs and portfolios efficiently, and to streamline utility customer relationships, partners, and internal communications seamlessly.

As of 2019, energyOrbit has helped utilities and third-party implementers manage more than 24 TWh of electricity savings. Additionally, 11 GW of peak demand has been reduced by efficiency measures tracked by energyOrbit. More than $3.7 billion in incentives have been managed and prepared for payment. For details, visit www.energy-orbit.com and follow on Twitter ( @energyOrbit ) and on LinkedIn .

