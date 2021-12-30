Get Your Mr. Bubble® on During National Bubble Bath Day, Jan. 8

Dec. 30-Jan. 8, nominate someone deserving of bubble baths for a year and Mr. Bubble will donate $1 for every nomination to the Ronald McDonald House Charities-Upper Midwest

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to a fresh, new 2022 than with a relaxing bubble bath and a worthy cause. Join America's favorite bath-time buddy, Mr. Bubble, in celebrating National Bubble Bath Day on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 while supporting Ronald McDonald Charities-Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM).

From Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 8, 2022, Mr. Bubble will offer two ways for everyone to bubble up the fun while giving back to families in need.

Spread Bubbly Cheer to 2021's Everyday Heroes

As the stress of COVID variants continue, there are many people deserving of a bubble break®. Mr. Bubble wants your help in saying "thank you" to our everyday heroes—from nurses and doctors to teachers, delivery drivers and you. Mr. Bubble is offering the chance to win a year's supply of his iconic bubble bath every day for 10 days to you and anyone you'd like to nominate.

Simply visit bubblebathday.com to nominate yourself or anyone who could use some relaxing bubbles for a daily chance to win a year's supply of Mr. Bubble bubble bath. For every nomination, Mr. Bubble will also donate $1 to RMHC-UM. Winners will be emailed daily.

Shop Online & Mr. Bubble Will Match All Sales

Mr. Bubble loves putting smiles on peoples' faces and will once again match all sales of Mr. Bubble products ordered online, donating the sales equivalent to RMHC-UM. To help bring additional cheer to the families at RMH-Oak Street in Minneapolis, Mr. Bubble will also deliver goodie bags full of bubblin' fun bath-time products.

"It's time to soak away the stress of 2021 and ring in a happy 2022 with a relaxing bath full of Mr. Bubble," says Michelle Hanson, Vice President of Marketing at the Village Company. "There is no better way to celebrate National Bubble Bath Day than by sharing the joy of bubbles with our winners across the country as well as the deserving families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Mr. Bubble's hometown of Minneapolis."

Celebrating 60+ years of Bath-time Bliss

The idea for Mr. Bubble began in 1961 in North Dakota when Harold Schafer and the Gold Seal Company found a way to make bubble baths more affordable, moving them from department stores to drug stores. The original Mr. Bubble formula used powder bubble flakes that promised to make getting clean almost as much fun as getting dirty. The Mr. Bubble brand has been owned by Twin Cities-based The Village Company since 2008, and the signature bubble bath has been reformulated to create even more bubbles with a gentler formula. Mr. Bubble celebrates National Bubble Bath Day every year on Jan. 8th by giving away bubble bath to deserving individuals. In 2018, Mr. Bubble began partnering with Ronald McDonald House-Upper Midwest and to-date has donated nearly $50k to the organization, supporting families with seriously ill and injured children.

For more information about products from Mr. Bubble, America's favorite bath-time buddy, please visit mrbubble.com.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble®, the #1 bubble bath brand in children's bath; Village Naturals Therapy™ and Village Naturals Bath Shoppe™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gels; La Bella® hair and skincare products; and Hallu® bath and body line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and beauty channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to provide a comfortable and caring home away from home that supports keeping families together and reduces stress during a child's serious illness. Founded in Minneapolis in 1979, the organization has four locations in the Twin Cities and opened a fifth location, RMH Northland, in Duluth, Minnesota in February 2021. Every year, RMHC-UM provides complimentary lodging, meals and supportive services to thousands of families navigating a child's health crisis. Additional information can be found at www.rmhc-uppermidwest.org

