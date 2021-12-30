SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Lawson Products, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lawson Products, Inc. ("Lawson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LAWS), in connection with Lawson's proposed merger with two of LKCM Headwater Investments' ("LKCM Headwater") portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. The affiliates of LKCM Headwater that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive solely Lawson common stock as consideration for the transactions. Upon completion of the transaction, Lawson's existing shareholders will own approximately 47% of the combined company, TestEquity owners will hold approximately 17%, and Gexpro Services owners will hold approximately 36% of the combined company. Notably, affiliates of LKCM Headwater currently own approximately 48% of Lawson's outstanding shares, and upon completion of the merger, will own approximately 75% of Lawson's shares.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Lawson's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the proposed equity split is fair to Lawson stockholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

