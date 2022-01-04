KIA AMERICA SURPASSES 700,000 UNITS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND COMPLETES BEST SALES YEAR IN COMPANY HISTORY

Fast-Growing Kia Beats Previous Annual Sales Record Set in 2016 by 8.3-Percent; Sales of Kia's Hybrid and Battery-Electric Vehicles Nearly Doubled Year-Over-Year
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced December sales of 48,506 units, pushing the company's annual total past the 700,000 mark for the first time in company history. Kia's 2021 performance represents a 20-percent increase over last year with five of the brand's most popular sedan, SUV and crossover models – Forte, Niro EV, Seltos, Sportage and Telluride – reaching all-time annual sales records.

In addition, 2021 saw a big jump in demand for Kia's hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, sales of which were up 97-percent year-over-year.

"Announcing best-ever annual sales is always a moment of pride, but for Kia to reach such heights in light of the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues clearly illustrates the strength of our product line-up and the demand we have created for the Kia brand throughout 2021," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America.  "With arrival of the all-new, all-electric EV6 and all-new Sportage in the first half of 2022, it is clear we are 'firing on all cylinders…and battery cells.'"

In addition to sales, December saw a number of significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

  • The Telluride SUV named "Edmunds Top Rated SUV" for the third consecutive year
  • The Kia Telluride and Seltos SUVs announced as repeat category winners of Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards, marking three years in a row for Telluride (Best 3-Row Midsize SUV) and two for Seltos (Best Subcompact SUV)
  • The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certifying a maximum all-electric range (AER) of 310 miles for the 2022 Kia EV6 when equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive
  • The Telluride SUV and Carnival MPV received The Car Connection's annual "Best Car To Buy" awards with Telluride taking "Best Family Car To Buy 2022" and Carnival as "Best Minivan To Buy 2022."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF DECEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

2,800

2,052

31,362

23,927

Forte

8,639

7,119

115,929

84,997

K5/Optima

5,505

6,053

92,342

80,140

Cadenza

N/A

129

249

1,265

Stinger

918

904

13,517

12,556

K900

N/A

33

85

305

Soul

3,987

5,446

75,126

71,862

Niro

2,448

1,534

26,192

17,434

Seltos

3,053

6,107

51,368

46,280

Sportage

6,034

7,915

94,601

84,343

Sorento

6,490

5,415

81,785

74,677

Telluride

7,519

9,824

93,705

75,129

Carnival/Sedona

1,113

1,233

25,155

13,190

Total

48,506

53,764

701,416

586,105

