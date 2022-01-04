Loyola Press Announces HQ Relocation to Support Staff and Organizational Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Press, a leading Chicago-based publisher, announces today the relocation of its corporate headquarters. The company has been in its current location for nearly 100 years. Loyola Press helps people of all ages grow academically, personally, and spiritually through its publication of textbooks, popular adult and children's books, and a growing array of multimedia resources.

"As a recurring winner of the Chicago Tribune's top workplaces award, we recognize the importance of location, amenities, and environment," said Loyola Press president and publisher Joellyn Cicciarelli. "While it is certainly hard to say goodbye to the vibrant and wonderful Wrigleyville/Lakeview neighborhood that Loyola Press has called home, we are thrilled to be relocating our corporate headquarters to a modern facility that matches our generous and forward-thinking employee benefits and better serves our talented and flexible team."

The move will facilitate the company's commitment to multimedia resources with a state-of-the-art recording studio as well as foster an environment conducive to collaboration and cross-department interaction. With its proximity to O'Hare International Airport, the new location will also make it easier to host national and international partners, customers, and guests.

"Moving into this new hybrid space is further validation of our great products, people, and potential," Cicciarelli said. "It will ensure that the organization is best positioned to continue delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers in education and personal inspiration and development. News of expanded offerings will come later this year."

Loyola Press specializes in pre-K through Grade 12 curriculum in language arts, social- emotional learning, and Catholic faith formation as well as offering a wide variety of individual titles for adults and children including the New York Times best seller Dear Pope Francis: The Pope Answers Questions from Children Around the World. The upcoming Netflix series Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis, premiering December 25, is based on the Loyola Press title Sharing the Wisdom of Time.

"This excellent location coupled with its technologically advanced publishing tools will allow Loyola Press to respond now and far into the future to the varied ways our customers want to learn, to be informed, to be entertained, and to be inspired," said vice president of new product development Santiago Cortés-Sjöberg.

The new location for Loyola Press is 8770 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 1125, Chicago, IL, and the organization will take occupancy on January 10, 2022. To learn more about Loyola Press, visit www.loyolapress.com.

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring faith-filled content for children and adults and by being people for others.

