Update: Prometheum Marks Major Milestone for Digital Asset Securities, Meets SEC Requirements to Operate an "Alternative Trading System" for Digital Assets for Subsidiary "Prometheum ATS"

Prometheum ATS is set to launch in the first half of 2022, Bringing Digital Asset Securities Trading and Settlement to Accredited and Non-Accredited Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheum's broker-dealer subsidiary, Prometheum Ember ATS Inc. ("Prometheum ATS"), CRD # 311636, has received regulatory approval to operate its ATS, and offer accredited and non-accredited investors the ability to buy, sell and manage digital asset securities.

Prometheum ATS will integrate both traditional and blockchain technology for the trading of digital asset securities with on-chain custody and settlement provided by Anchorage Digital Bank.

Prometheum ATS offers a streamlined onboarding process by automating Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Combined with a user-friendly interface, customizable charts, historical and Level 2 (depth of the book) data, Prometheum ATS will provide a complete trading experience for both retail investors and financial professionals. Importantly, Prometheum ATS seeks to ensure a fair and orderly market focusing on customer protection with advanced market surveillance and risk management systems.

"Our commitment to innovating within the US' established regulatory framework has paid off," said Aaron Kaplan, Founder and Co-CEO of Prometheum. "We are thrilled Prometheum ATS has met the regulatory requirements, and very much look forward to its launch in the coming months."

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street attorneys, Prometheum is a blockchain-focused company which proposes to build an end-to-end ecosystem for the trading of digital asset securities.

Prometheum, Inc. Disclosure

No money or consideration is being solicited by the information in this or any other communication and, if sent, money will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. No offer by a potential investor to buy our securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and, if made, any such offer can be withdrawn before qualification of this offering by the SEC.

A potential investor's indication of interest does not create an obligation or commitment to purchase the securities we are offering. Any such indication of interest may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given and all other requirements to accept an investment from a potential investor are met after the offering qualification date. The offering, after qualification by the SEC, will be made only by means of the Offering Circular.

Any information on Prometheum.com or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction. You may obtain a copy of the Preliminary Offering Circular and the offering statement in which such Preliminary Offering Circular was filed with the SEC by https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Prometheum&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a regulated platform that provides institutions simple and secure participation in digital assets, all integrated with custody. As the first federally chartered crypto bank, Anchorage Digital Bank NA offers an advanced digital asset platform for institutional investors and is setting a new standard for security and usability. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at anchorage.com and @Anchorage.

