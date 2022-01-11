Markel names Tyler Brown, Managing Director, Investments

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Tyler Brown has joined as Managing Director, Investments. Brown will report to Tom Gayner, Co-Chief Executive Officer. In his role, he will assist Gayner in the management of the company's investment portfolio and manage investor relations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tyler to Markel. He will be a strong asset to our team as we continue our long-term focus with the goal of generating superior investment returns," said Tom Gayner, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, his knowledge and experience will play a key role in maintaining strong relationships with analysts and investors."

Prior to joining Markel, Brown was with Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley as a Research Analyst where he led research for a Long/Short strategy called WPS Direct. Before TSW, he worked at Lawton Park Capital Management, a long/short hedge fund, where he performed deep fundamental analysis on targeted companies for possible investment. His other experience also includes various roles at Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.

Brown earned his master of business administration from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia.

Brown will be based in Markel's corporate headquarters in Glen Allen, VA.

