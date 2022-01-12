Amid the Sudden COVID-19 Surge, National Airlines Airlifts Testing Kits to Various U.S. States

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., National Airlines is airlifting testing kits to different states in the country. During this month-long mission, in a series of N8 B747-400F flights, around 4,000,000 testing kits will be delivered to the respective state authorities for distribution across hospitals and COVID-19 testing centers. Flights originating from Chinese regions like Shanghai (PVG), Zhengzhou (CGO), Wuhan (WUH), and Tianjin (TSN) are headed to New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Texas (IAH), and Chicago (ORD) with the testing kits. Later this month, National Airlines is also shipping COVID-19 testing kits to Canada and the U.K. from South Korea and China. Lately, new variants of the COVID-19 virus are triggering a sudden spike in cases and there is an immediate requirement for multiple batches of testing kits, as early detection is vital to controlling the virus spread especially among children and those going back to work. "This is yet another mission by our teams to support governments in mitigating the recurring COVID-19 spread. Our aircraft, crew, and teams will continue to ensure the timely delivery of emergency medical supplies and equipment to support the various nations fight against COVID-19.", Mr. Christopher J. Alf, Chairman, National Airlines. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, National Airlines, with its B747-400 Freighter fleet of six aircraft, has been at the forefront partnering with International Governments and Aid Agencies, coordinating missions, and delivering immediate medical supplies such as protective masks, PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 vaccines, and other equipment to crisis-hit regions.

COVID Testing Kits Loading on NAL B747-400F Aircraft

A Full Plane Load of COVID Testing Kits

Another Humanitarian Flight for National Airlines

