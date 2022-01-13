Altus Power, Inc., A Market-Leading Clean Electrification Company, Announces Operationalization of 2.5MW of Community Solar Assets in Illinois

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power" or the "Company") today announced the expansion of its community solar program with the addition of a 2.5 megawatt (MW) solar project in Illinois.

The project, located in Belvidere, Illinois in the greater Chicagoland area, is Altus Power's first in Illinois, extending the Company's operational reach into 18 states. With the addition of Illinois, Altus Power now has community solar programs in seven states, namely Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Hawaii and Illinois. Altus Power's community solar programs offer solar energy credits to a diverse range of subscribers in their communities, from homes to local schools and hospitals. The new Illinois project utilizes a rooftop photovoltaic solar system and, when fully subscribed, its customers will include local businesses and homes.

"Altus Power is one of the largest providers of community solar in the country," said Lars Norell, Co-CEO of Altus Power. "The Belvidere project expands our footprint, and allows Altus Power to bring reliable, affordable power to more customers, in a new operating territory. We will also look to bring other adjacent offerings to our new customers, including energy storage and EV charging assistance, allowing communities and businesses to accelerate electrification. We welcome our new customers in Belvidere, Illinois to the more than 5,000 community solar customers we currently serve. Community solar programs provide savings and clean solar power to homeowners and enterprises while serving the goals of utilities across the country and Altus is proud to expand our presence into the state of Illinois."

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

