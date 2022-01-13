Bradford White Water Heaters announces KwickShot® tankless electric water heaters

New convenient and efficient electric water heater delivers high performance and reliability along with continuous on-demand hot water
AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of residential and commercial water heating and storage products, introduces the KwickShot®, a reliable and easily installed tankless electric water heater available in thermostatic and non-thermostatic models to meet a range of water temperature needs in a variety of everyday applications.

With on-demand hot water and continuous water flow, KwickShot® ensures hot water is instantly available for kitchens, bathrooms, utility sinks, wet bars and other household needs. KwickShot® offers speed and reliability combined with premier high performance.

"The KwickShot® is a great option for anyone looking for a tankless electric water heater," said Louise Prader, senior director-product management for Bradford White. "From installation to upkeep, the KwickShot® offers reliable hot water with the ease of a compact unit. Customers can also rest easy knowing Bradford White is available to answer any questions they may have."

The KwickShot® provides silent operation and its compact size delivers easy installation, flexibility and convenient access for maintenance. Intelligent controls provide active protection and self-diagnostics. Dry-fire protection prevents potential equipment damage, and the heater's high temperature limit ensures safe operation in a variety of conditions.

The KwickShot® tankless electric water heater also includes:

  • A safe control system that activates the heater only on demand.
  • An LED indicator communicates system status and heater operation feedback.
  • A five-year limited warranty on leaks and one-year warranty on parts.

To learn more about Bradford White Water Heaters, please visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com or call (215) 641-9400.

About Bradford White Water Heaters
Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

