The Former IMF Deputy Managing Director Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Assumed the Role of Advisor of GA technologies, A Prop tech Venture in Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The former deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mitsuhiro Furusawa assumed the role of advisor of GA technologies Co.,Ltd. on January 4th, 2022. The main service GA technologies provides is a one-stop comprehensive real estate service platform called RENOSY (headquarters: Minato-Ku / CEO: Ryo Higuchi / securities code: 3491; hereinafter referred to as the Company).

Background highlights

GA technologies group has been cultivating its business in the PropTech ( property x technology) field starting from 2013 of its establishment, the major service it provides which is the RENOSY portal site tops the market shares in both number of listings sold (pre owned mansions) and the actual amount of sales*1. The Company also achieves more than 3 billion JPY in crowdfunding*2 in which it is expanding its business in the real estate financing area actively with a business vision of helping its customers to achieve their ideal lifestyles through real estate.

Besides the RENOSY portal site, RENOSY X, one of the sub companies of the GA group is focusing on the mortgage application service (BtoB) as well as helping to accelerate the process of digital transformation in the real estate industry (BtoB). Following with Shenjumiausuan, the biggest portal site with real estate commodities of Japan targets investors from the Greater China areas, Dear Life, a rental & lease portal site targets Japanese residents in Thailand. The Company is looking forward to expanding globally starting from the Southeastern Asian Market.

The Company is positive about Mr. Furusawa's joining to the group, he has been in the position of the deputy managing director of the IMF for 6.5 years by November 2021. He is said to be an expert not only about Japan's economy but also the global economy. The Company is expecting the positive effects and insights Mr. Furusawa could bring to the group with his expertise on not only the economy field but also issues of income gaps, governance even climate change, and gender gap*3 etc. and last but not least the networking he owns.

The Company is feeling strong about propelling its finance business in the global market with the join of Mr. Furusawa.

Personal profile of Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa

Graduated from the University of Tokyo Faculty of Law in 1979

Entered Ministry of Finance Japan in 1979

Graduated from ENA (École nationale d'administration) ( France ) in 1983

Worked as the Director's Assistant in the Budget Bureau of Ministry of Finance Japan (1990~)

Worked as the Counselor of Japanese Embassy in France (1997~)

Worked as the Director of Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs (1999~)

Worked as the Budget Examiner (International affairs, economy) (2002~)

Worked as the Minister of Japanese Embassy in the United States of America (2007)

Worked as the Senior Deputy Director-General of the International Bureau (2009~)

Worked as the Managing Director (Representative of Japan ) at the IMF (2010~)

Worked as the Director-General of the Financial Bureau (2012~)

Worked as the Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs (2013~)

Worked as the Special Advisor to the Cabinet (2014~)

Worked as the Deputy Managing Director of IMF (March, 2015~)

Worked as the Chief Director of the Research Center of International Affairs of Mitsuisumitomo Bank (December, 2020~)

Comments from Mr. furusawa

I am happy from the deep of my heart to be invited to join GA technologies as an advisor. The Company is focusing on the Prop Tech field of the national market of Japan currently, however, I believe the service GA provides has the potential of becoming a world standard in the future. We could see that our lives have been changed by the pandemic and would never be the same again. The impact it brings is long lasting, and nations around the world are looking for ways to tackle the economic struggles due to the pandemic.

From Mr. Furusawa's point of view, the most significant issue that lies in front of the global society is how the global economy to retrieve itself from the pandemic. This needs collaboration from all nations together. The role of the IMF is to analyze the economic situation on a bigger scale and to offer practical advice to nations around the globe. It also provides direct support to nations that face harsh difficulty particularly." He also points out that besides the efforts took by the governments around the world, companies should also think about new methods of approaching their businesses in order to survive.*4 With that being said, I could feel the passion and determination of the people working here of wanting to make the world a better place. Therefore I decided to take the role and hope to contribute to the growth of the Company's business even to the slightest extent with my past experiences.

Comments from CEO Ryo Higuchi

We expect Mr. Furusawa to be a strong backbone of the GA group on our approach to the real estate finance area and global expansion of our business. We believe with his experience at the IMF, he would be able to offer constructive advice on global economy, new businesses, more important the growth of the Company in a long-term with his expertise. We have been supporting the financial planning of our customers through "RENOSY"; however, Japan is way behind when it comes to asset management compared to the Western society. As people tend to live longer nowadays, asset management will become an essential part of our lives. High schools in Japan are starting to have lectures about asset management. We believe with the join of Mr. Furusawa, GA technologies is going to create more services that suit with the needs and wants of our target audiences.

About GA technologies

Company: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Representative: Ryo Higuchi

URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/en/

Head office: 40F of Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower, Roppongi 3-2-1, Minato District, Tokyo

Year of founding: March 2013

Capital fund: 7,219,146,516JPY (by October 2021)

What we do:

Running the RENOSY service, an online, one-stop real estate service platform

Running the ITANDI BB service, a cloud service targets at real estate management companies

Sub companies: ITANDI Co.,Ltd, Modern Standard Co., Ltd, Shenjumiausuan Co.,Ltd and 8 other companies

*1: Research done by Tokyo Shokosha （Feb .,2021) *2: By 12/21/2021 *3: Press release reference: Interview of Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa by F-N Group in March, 2020 ( https://www.fn-group.jp/1386/) *4: Press release reference: Interview of Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa by F-N Group in March, 2020 ( https://www.fn-group.jp/1386/)

