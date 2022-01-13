MCWT Names Stellantis Executive Rajani Sinha its New President Jill Maiorano, managing director of healthcare at Microsoft, to serve as VP

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation has named Rajani Sinha , Office of CIO - ICT & Delivery, Stellantis North America, its president for 2022. Sinha replaces Jennifer Charters , executive vice president and CIO of Flagstar Bank, who led the organization throughout 2021. Jill Maiorano , managing director of healthcare at Microsoft, will assume the role of vice president.

Under Charters' leadership, MCWT experienced its biggest year to date for revenue generation that drives its programming. The organization added 45 new partners for a total of 122 companies supporting MCWT's vision to make Michigan the No. 1 state for women in technology. Throughout 2021, the nonprofit encouraged students in their technology journey and supported the advancement of more women in technology fields through scholarships , expansion of GET-IT clubs , and the development of leadership clinics for women seeking positions in the C-suite.

Sinha, a long-time MCWT volunteer with 20 years of IT experience, will continue to build on the momentum, supporting MCWT's 1,245 members and collaborating with partners to continue inspiring and growing girls and women in technology throughout the state.

"This pandemic has disproportionately impacted women who have had to drop out of the workforce due to childcare and other challenges while the demand for tech talent has increased several fold," said Sinha. "We in MCWT would like to ramp up our partnership with state, corporate and community leaders to build an ecosystem where we provide training and tech opportunities for girls and women to thrive in this field. I look forward to using this platform to inspire women of all ages to pursue STEM careers and be champions for others in their communities."

Maiorano also is an active MCWT member who has held many MCWT leadership roles over the last 20 years.

"It has been amazing to see the organization evolve, grow and drive tremendous impact thanks to the commitment of our partners, volunteers, staff, executive board and advisory board," said Maiorano.

Sinha and Maiorano will serve a one-year term alongside the MCWT board of directors . Chris Rydzewski continues as executive director.

The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation delivers programming, scholarships, networking, learning, mentoring, and technology experiences. Find more information at mcwt.org and connect via LinkedIn and Facebook .

