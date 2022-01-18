DIRECTV ANNOUNCES THE CHAINSMOKERS ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH & TIËSTO, SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH FOR THE MAXIM BIG GAME WEEKEND DIRECTV Will be Presenting Sponsor For The Weekend's Most-Anticipated Events Taking Place in Downtown LA

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV is working with Maxim to bring back-to-back events to the City Market in Downtown Los Angeles the weekend of the Big Game. On Friday, February 11, 2022, MaximBet Music at the Market powered by DIRECTV will deliver Grammy award-winning duo The Chainsmokers and a performance by Lil Baby, and on Saturday, February 12, 2022, DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights will deliver Grammy award-winning producer, Tiësto, hosted by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson with additional performances by Loud Luxury and DJ Vice.

"DIRECTV has a long history as a leader in sports and entertainment," said Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DIRECTV. "During that time, Maxim has established itself for its signature Big Game parties. Bringing together these two brands around this cultural moment makes perfect sense."

"This annual event never fails to deliver, year after year, and we're psyched to be a part of it and bring the energy and excitement to LA," said Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers.

Tiësto added, "This the biggest weekend in sports and I can't wait to celebrate the moment in a big way with everyone coming to party with me at Maxim Electric Nights!"

These events are sure to be some of the hottest tickets of the weekend. unKommon events, formerly In the Know Experiences, is creating a custom-built 45,000 square foot open-air pavilion representative of a 1980's retro-futuristic setting. Known for presenting the most exclusive entertainment events centered around the biggest cultural moments, unKommon has been producing Maxim's Big Game weekend parties for 20+ years.

"After a year off, we know the bar is high and we are excited to really elevate the guest experience with the best talent, incredible brand partners, and most over the top interactive moments guests have ever seen," said Seth Kaplan, Founder of unKommon events. "With DIRECTV serving as our presenting sponsor and Maxim creating the MaximBet Sport Lounge, amongst many other special moments, we are thrilled to deliver not just an event but a true once in a lifetime experience."

Friday, February 11:

For the first time, MaximBet, the emerging lifestyle sports betting and casino brand that launched last year in partnership with Maxim, will take over the first event of the weekend. The MaximBet blimp will soar overhead and drop prizes throughout the night.

Saturday, February 12:

DIRECTV will surprise guests with interactive moments throughout the venue and unveil the DIRECTV Backstage Lounge, an exclusive space for 300+ VIP guests including talent and artists, with catering by Cipriani.

"2022 is going to be the biggest year yet for MaximBet, so what better place to have a coming out party than in the entertainment capital of the world around the most watched sporting event in the world," said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet. "Maxim is famous for throwing the best parties, and the 2022 MaximBet Music at the Market party is an absolute lock for party of the year. We cannot wait to bring the only truly lifestyle brand in sports betting to states across the country."

Guests can reserve VIP tables for each event, and book custom packages including transportation to and from the venue via exclusive tour buses, luxury rides provided by automotive sponsor BMW, or arrive in style via a helicopter. BMW will offer premium vehicles from a range of models to reserve for VIP usage with premium offerings and the all-new BMW iX will live on display at the parties, showcasing the one and only iX currently available in the U.S.

Additionally, guests can enjoy spirits and a retro arcade activation space provided by Jose Cuervo, a celebrity poker tournament hosted by poker legend Jamie Gold sponsored by SimWin Sports, a 60-foot auction space hosted by Legends For Charity, and more. Tacos AF, HellaHot, Ggiata, Gotta Have S'mores and more will be available at the exclusive food court. Additional event sponsors include JAJA, Proper 12, Ketel One, Casa Dragones, Fair La Fete, Red Bull, Fever Tree, Hard Rock Seltzer, Stewarts Spiked Seltzer, and Stikit Charge.

TickPick will host the official OnStage Table Lounge, an exclusive space where OnStage ticket holders can walk the red carpet, enjoy an open bar, bottle service, and more. 813 Media Group will serve as the exclusive GA ticket provider for the event.

Events both nights, although hosted in an outdoor venue, will adhere to all local COVID-19 safety protocols, which will include requiring guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (within 72 hours) to gain entry and will provide rapid testing onsite.

For exclusive table and ticket hospitality packages, please visit unKommonevents.com . For sponsorship opportunities to both events, please email maximsb@unkommonevents.com . For talent requests, please contact dtvmaximtalent@narrativemediagroup.com .

ABOUT DIRECTV

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV offers the industry's best picture format and exciting content in 4K HDR. It is the undisputed leader in sports, bringing NFL Sunday Ticket customers every live out-of-market NFL game, every Sunday during the NFL season. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

DIRECTV products and services are provided or offered by DIRECTV, LLC., its subsidiaries and affiliates under the DIRECTV brand. DIRECTV, the DIRECTV logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of DIRECTV or its affiliated companies. Google and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC."

ABOUT MAXIM

Maxim is the world's leading men's luxury lifestyle brand with a voice that is both aspirational and inspirational. Maxim celebrates the best of the best by covering the most beautiful women in the world, exotic destinations, supercars, style, entertainment, food & drink, artists, athletes and self-made business titans. Maxim publishes multiple international editions distributed in 75 countries. Check out www.maxim.com and follow Maxim on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT UNKOMMON EVENTS

From the co-founder of In the Know Experiences, which was acquired Summer 2021 by the private equity firm Internova, unKommon events is a full-service event management and production company with strong expertise in high end live entertainment experiences, event sponsorships, nightlife, and marketing. With over a decade of experience, unKommon events specializes in taking events to another level, managing front of house and ticketing operations, experiential hospitality sales, event sponsorship, logistics and production for premiere exclusive events around the globe. For more please visit unkommonevents.com .

