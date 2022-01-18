High School Student, Legislator Among Leaders named as 2021 PSAYDN Afterschool Champions

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 18, 2022, the Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool Youth Development Network announced its 2021 Afterschool Champions. Individuals and organizations are recognized as Champions demonstrate outstanding work in developing, supporting and promoting high quality afterschool/out-of-school time programs to benefit children, youth and families across Pennsylvania.

Winners include:

Outstanding Policy and Advocacy Award

Dr. Rosemary Anderson , Propel Charter Schools, Pittsburgh

Outstanding Quality Award

David Arzberger , Pocono Services for Families and Children, East Stroudsburg

Elias Economou , Growing Together Learning Center, Upper Darby

Alexander Gibson , William Penn Cybercats, York

Outstanding Sustainability Award

Jim McPartlin , Neshaminy Kids Club, Langhorne

Youth Award

Brianna Morales , South Philadelphia High School, Philadelphia

David Owusu , Propel Andrew Street High School, Munhall

Policymaker Award

Rep. Mike Schlossberg , Allentown

Organization Award

ACLAMO, Norristown

YMCA Youth and Government Program, Harrisburg

Profiles of the 2021 Afterschool Champions can be found at www.psaydn.org/afterschool-champions-2021/.

"Nearly every parent surveyed by the Afterschool Alliance (96%) said that their child's afterschool program is helping their child build life skills, yet there are over 775,000 in Pennsylvania alone waiting for access to an afterschool program," said Steven Williams, associate director of PSAYDN. "Our Afterschool Champions deserve this recognition for leading the charge to provide quality afterschool programming and educate our community leaders of its benefits."

About PSAYDN

Founded in 2004, Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) at Center for Schools and Communities is one of 50 statewide afterschool networks funded through the Mott Foundation and a host of other funders. Its mission is to promote sustainable, high quality out-of-school time (OST) youth development programs through advocacy and capacity building to enhance the welfare of Pennsylvania's children, youth and families. With nearly 3,000 members, over 6,000 recognized OST providers, over 100 partners, and serving in all 67 counties, PSAYDN has grown the network by providing services and supports that influence and impact afterschool on national, statewide, and regional levels. For more information, visit www.psaydn.org .

