Pie Five Adds Mike's Sticky Fingers Pizza to Menu

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Five Pizza is proud to introduce its latest menu addition: Mike's Sticky Fingers, a personal-size pepperoni pizza drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey ®. The new menu item features two varieties of pepperoni and the beloved chili pepper-infused honey to create the perfect adult pepperoni pizza that leaves behind sticky fingers! From January 17 through February 13, a Mike's Sticky Fingers personal pizza on artisan thin or traditional Italian crusts will be available for only $5 with promo code "BEEHOT" at all traditional Pie Five store locations. Additional charges apply for premium crusts.

Pie Five Pizza Co.

Mike's Sticky Fingers is made from fresh-baked dough, curl and crisp pepperoni, traditional pepperoni, spicy marinara, mozzarella and fresh basil. When fresh out of the oven, a generous amount of Mike's Hot Honey is drizzled from the crust to the middle of the pizza.

"We know consumers are craving new varieties of old favorites and unusual ingredients," said Patty Scheibmeir, lead of R&D and Culinary Innovation for Rave Restaurant Group. "Mike's Sticky Fingers takes a classic recipe and turns it into a hotter and sweeter pepperoni pizza. Our new curl and crisp pepperoni pools the honey on the pizza creating an explosion of flavor. The story behind the name and the magic of the experience are all about the delicious stickiness left on your fingers as the honey drips off the crust. We are launching with a $5 promo so everyone can try this amazing pizza!"

Mike's Hot Honey was first used on a pizza in Brooklyn in 2010 starting a new category of pizza topping. Made with 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, the flavor is a one-two punch of sweetness and heat now found in restaurants and retail across the country.

The new menu item joins other signature pizzas offered by the restaurant, including the Five Star, Impossible Tuscan, High Five-Meat, Margareta, Athenian, Chicken Carbonara, Farmers Market and BBQ Chicken. Pie Five offers handcrafted pizzas made to order in less than five minutes along with salads and desserts.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com .

About Rave Restaurant Group

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates and franchises over 200 Pie Five Pizza, Pizza Inn and PIE restaurants domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is a leader in the fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. PIE is a kiosk concept that offers a fast, convenient way to serve customers the same iconic, quality pizza they have come to expect from Pizza Inn. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit raverg.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pie Five Pizza