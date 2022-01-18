Triton Pacific Affiliate Acquires Portfolio of 90 KFC and KFC/Taco Bell Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Pacific Capital Partners (Triton Pacific) announced today that its portfolio company, Tasty Chick'n, LLC, recently completed the acquisition of 90 franchised KFC restaurants across eight states, including 15 KFC/Taco Bell combination restaurant locations.

This acquisition establishes a strong footprint for Tasty Chick'n and is the group's second brand platform, having previously completed an acquisition of 21 Dunkin' stores in July 2021. With this acquisition, Tasty Chick'n is now positioned for significant growth within the KFC system. The co-branded locations also provide an attractive entry point into the Taco Bell brand.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Yum! Brands and are enthusiastic about the future growth opportunity this transaction affords," said Craig Faggen, Triton Pacific's CEO. "KFC is a long-standing leader within the chicken category for quick service restaurants. The industry, however, remains highly-fragmented, and the opportunity to purchase a sizable, well-established business such as this is limited. As a platform investment, we view tremendous growth potential through add-on acquisitions and new unit development."

Triton Pacific's affiliated restaurant management company, Tasty Restaurant Group, manages a portfolio of nearly 370 quick service restaurants on behalf of Triton Pacific sponsored funds. These restaurants include major brands such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, KFC and Taco Bell operations across 16 states.

Tasty Restaurant Group, LLC, is a vertically integrated quick service restaurant operator which brings in-depth leadership experience and expertise in operating, building, and exiting restaurant investments. The company provides management of portfolio companies controlled by Triton Pacific. Its leadership team brings over 20 years of experience and has operated approximately 50,000 franchisee/franchisor locations.

Triton Pacific, founded in 2001, is a private equity firm offering income and growth investment programs for both institutional and high net worth investors. The firm focuses on investing in established small and mid-size companies across multiple sectors that exhibit attractive fundamentals, including quick service restaurants.

