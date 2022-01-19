LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY EXECUTIVE DAVID HILL TO JOIN LIV GOLF INVESTMENTS AS CONSULTANT TO PRODUCTION TEAM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIV Golf Investments announced today that entertainment industry veteran David Hill has joined the company as a consultant to the production team. Hill brings unprecedented experience to LIV Golf Investments as the team aims to deliver innovative and world-class coverage, revolutionizing the golf viewing experience.

Hill previously served as a Senior Executive Vice President at 21st Century FOX and the President of FOX Sports, delivering an abundance of technical and creative innovations in sports production to the company and playing an integral role in the development of FOX Sports' identity. Hill spearheaded the startup of NFL on FOX, introducing components to the broadcast that evolved the viewing experience for football fans by injecting youth, enthusiasm, and energy into the coverage. In 2015, Hill launched his own production company focusing on live TV events, serving as executive producer of American Idol for three seasons and producing the 88th Academy Awards.

"David is considered by many in to be the father of modern live sports television coverage, so to be able to leverage his expertise for LIV Golf Investments is monumental for us," said Greg Norman, Chief Executive Officer of LIV Golf Investments. "He is well known for his innovative thinking and ability to push boundaries that have led to the transformation of the sports viewing experience for fans across the world. We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to be that agent for change in golf and look forward to sharing that vision in due course."

"For current and would-be golf fans around the world, we need to revamp and revitalize the viewing experience to maximize the sport's entertainment value," said Hill. "Throughout my career, I have channeled my creativity and passion for the sports industry into creating an exceptional viewing platform and I look forward to supporting LIV Golf Investments into doing the same. There is an enormous amount of potential in golf broadcast and they have the team in place to do it."

LIV Golf Investments has built an exceptionally talented team of distinguished professionals from golf, sport, and entertainment with deep experience in event operations, marketing, sponsorship and broadcasting. Additional news and announcements are to follow.

About LIV Golf Investments

LIV Golf Investments is a newly formed company, with group companies in the USA and UK, with Asian offices to follow. Its purpose is to holistically improve the health of professional golf on a truly global scale and support existing stakeholders to help unlock the sport's untapped potential. Greg Norman is the first and founding CEO of LIV Golf Investments. PIF, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds with a diverse international investment portfolio, is the majority shareholder in LIV Golf Investments.

