BioTheryX Announces Appointment of Sahm Nasseri as Chief Business Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on targeted protein degradation to create life-saving medicines, today announced the appointment of Sahm Nasseri as Chief Business Officer.

"Sahm is an accomplished biopharma leader with impressive experience in business development, corporate strategy, commercialization and program management. His expertise and leadership, most recently growing the U.S operations of an international biotech company and previously leading global commercial franchises for Merck, will help advance our pipeline of best-in-class protein degraders," said Philippe Drouet, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTheryX. "As the company's first Chief Business Officer, Sahm will play an important role in establishing relationships with potential collaborators as we continue to expand our research and development programs."

Mr. Nasseri previously served as Chief Executive Officer of PYC Therapeutics, an RNA therapeutics company based in the United States and Australia, where he built out the Company's U.S. presence and preclinical, clinical and corporate development teams. Prior to this, Mr. Nasseri served at Merck & Co for seven years as a leader across business development, investor relations and corporate strategy functions where he gained extensive commercial drug development experience. He led global strategy for Merck's growing oncology organization and served as interim Vice President and Global Product Leader for Merck's HPV Vaccines, a family of vaccines with over $4 billion in annual revenue. Before Merck, Mr. Nasseri worked as a strategy consultant for McKinsey & Company. Mr. Nasseri holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney and an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York City.

"The outstanding team at BioTheryX has spent years building the leading targeted protein degradation platform in the industry. This PRODEGY platform is now poised to make a significant impact on patients with cancer with the lead protein degrader program entering Phase 1 clinical trials," said Mr. Nasseri. "I am passionate about bridging great science towards the efficient development of medicines that can address important unmet patient needs and as such, I am excited to join BioTheryX and support the ongoing growth of the company and the continued development of its pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class protein degradation therapies."

About BioTheryX, Inc.

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from cancer, inflammatory and immunological diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation therapies. We leverage our proprietary PRODEGY technology platform and differentiated targeted protein degradation approach to design small molecules that regulate protein homeostasis. We believe our approach is applicable to a broad range of diseases and has the ability to address protein targets that have historically been considered undruggable. Our initial programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

