COACH INTRODUCES COACH (RE)LOVED CRAFTSPERSON APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach introduces the Coach (Re)Loved Craftsperson Apprenticeship Program, a new one-year leather craftsmanship skills and training program designed as part of the house's commitment to helping create a better-made future through better-made things.

Created to support Coach (Re)Loved, the house's circular ecosystem of unique programs in repair, refurbishment, upcycling, recycling and trade-in, the Coach (Re)Loved Craftsperson Apprenticeship Program will teach apprentices the necessary skills to transform pre-loved Coach bags into newly reimagined and restored bags for resale. Under the supervision of master craftspeople and experts at the house's one-of-a-kind Coach (Re)Loved and Repair Workshop in New Jersey, apprentices will learn foundational craftsmanship skills as well as develop a deep understanding of the lifecycle of Coach bags and the transformative impacts of circular models in fashion. The program builds on Coach's existing apprenticeship program, which has trained over 400 in-store craftspeople to date in artisanal leathercrafting skills.

Introduced in 2021, Coach (Re)Loved is part of Coach's commitment to a circular future in fashion grounded in Coach's legacy of beautifully made pieces, crafted to last for generations. It spans four unique programs—Upcrafted, Remade, Restored and Vintage—that give pre-loved and damaged Coach products a second life as well as Coach (Re)Loved Exchange, a trade-in program where customers can swap eligible pre-loved Coach bags for credit towards their next purchase, offered at 30 pilot stores currently with plans to expand to all 162 U.S. and Canada retail stores in the next few months.

Coach (Re)Loved was created to help keep Coach bags out of landfills and reimagine end-of-life processes in fashion, and builds on Coach's unique leather services, including repairs, with over 260,000 bags repaired globally for Coach customers in the past three years, and complimentary lifetime leathercare in its Coach retail stores.

Launching today, the Coach (Re)Loved Craftsperson Apprenticeship Program is currently accepting applications for its inaugural program year starting in June 2022.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

About Tapestry's Sustainability Goals

Tapestry is continuing to strengthen its dedication to environmental efforts that combat climate change with its recently announced actions to drive positive change for its people, the planet and community, including its pledge to procure 100% renewable electricity in its stores, offices, and fulfillment centers by 2025, and the establishment of the $50 million Tapestry Foundation to advance equity and opportunity and to combat the climate crisis. This past fall, Tapestry also announced that it signed the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Business Ambition 1.5°C, committing to setting interim science-based emissions reduction targets in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C and to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050 at the latest. For more information, please visit https://www.tapestry.com/responsibility/our-planet/.

