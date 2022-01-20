PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Norco Bicycles 2021 Range has been named the 2021 Mountain Bike of the Year by one of the cycling industry's most significant publications.

Norco Range awarded 2021 Mountain Bike of the Year. (CNW Group/Norco Bicycles)

Engineered to be the fastest bike ever built to take on the punishing gravity sport of Enduro racing and the world's toughest trails, Pinkbike.com determined the all-carbon fibre Range's to be the top Mountain Bike they've tested in 2021. Thanks to its revolutionary rear suspension system and frame design that provides the same high-speed precision and control to every size rider.

"When it comes to geometry, Norco remain at the forefront thanks to their size-specific chainstay lengths and head angles – the smaller sizes get shorter chainstays and a slightly steeper head angle in order to maintain similar handling characteristics across the board. In addition, Norco's online Ride Aligned setup guide is one of the best out there, which makes it easier for riders to get their bikes dialed in as quickly as possible" – Pinkbike.com

Created using Norco's proprietary Ride Aligned Design System, the Range allows riders to optimally tune the bike using the online Ride Aligned Setup Guide for their precise needs. By simply entering height, weight, riding style and body type, anyone can determine precision fit, suspension setup and even tire pressure in minutes – a process that can take days or weeks with other brands.

Over the past decade, Norco has invested significantly in their engineering and product development teams to solidify their position as innovators in mountain bike technology – resulting in the development of this industry-leading design system and two Bike of the Year awards in three years.

"The first bike we developed using our Ride Aligned Design System was Optic, which won Pinkbike Bike of the Year in 2019. This holistic approach has been advanced through the development of Range, Pinkbike's 2021 bike of the year! This has been a tremendous team effort, literally blood, sweat and tears, and I couldn't be more proud of what we have achieved. " David Cox, Norco Design & Engineering Manager.

The Range debuted shortly following a complete rebrand for the storied Canadian mountain bike manufacturer that expresses the passion, innovation and place that inspires their desire to innovate.

Offered in three complete bike models ranging from $6,999 CAD ($5,599 USD) to $10,999 CAD ($6,999 USD), and a $4,499 CAD ($3,799 USD) Frame Kit, the 2021 Range is a race-ready, Professional-level performance descender created to win all-day or multi-day gravity races that require riders pedal to the top of each of the multiple downhill tracks that test a rider's skills, strength, consistency, and endurance.

"The Range epitomizes the trends that we saw this year in the enduro and downhill worlds, a shining example of the direction things are headed in the near future." – Pinkbike.com

About Pinkbike

Since starting as a small online publication in 1998, Pinkbike.com has evolved to become one of the world's most popular sources of competition and technology reporting for the global mountain bike community. Based in Squamish, BC, Pinkbike now has a readership topping 20 million unique users per year and ranks #28 in the Top 500 "Sports" websites globally, according to Alexa Top Sites, May 2020.

The Pinkbike Mountain Bike of the Year has been awarded at the end of each year since 2015 to the mountain bike that best embodies excellent performance and the zeitgeist of the year, as determined by the site's core technical editorial team, and greater network of contributors.

About Norco

Founded in 1964, Norco Bicycles' Dirt First philosophy ensures that every Norco bike is inspired by British Columbia's supernatural landscape and is created by putting everything they have into building the best bikes for the riding they love.

There's No Other Way.

Related Links:

Norco Bicycles Logo (CNW Group/Norco Bicycles)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norco Bicycles