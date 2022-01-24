Greenspoon Marder Expands Corporate & Business Capabilities with Addition of Three New Attorneys

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Corporate & Business practice group with the addition of three new attorneys. David Camhi and Bryce Linsenmayer join as partners and Penny Linsenmayer joins as of counsel.

"David, Bryce and Penny's arrival will enhance our continued commitment to deepening our corporate experience domestically and internationally as we focus on growth throughout the U.S., Latin America, and beyond," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We are excited to welcome these highly accomplished lawyers to the Greenspoon Marder family. They will play important roles in the continued growth of our prominent Corporate & Business practice group," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. Camhi focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border corporate transactions. In particular, Mr. Camhi has extensive experience and assists clients with domestic and cross border hospitality transactions (hotel management and franchise agreement, hotel acquisitions, disposition and investments), cross-border corporate transactions involving Latin America (M&A, joint venture, financing, commercial, and investment transactions) and regularly advises public and private-equity-owned companies in the development and management of corporate governance, board, and shareholder relationships, especially companies undergoing Initial Public Offering processes or de-SPAC transactions. In addition to his long experience practicing law in the U.S., Mr. Camhi practiced law for many years in several countries in Latin America. He will be based in the firm's Fort Lauderdale office.

With three decades of domestic and cross-border legal experience, Mr. Linsenmayer concentrates his practice on mergers and acquisitions and securities law. He also advises clients on a wide range of business services, including joint ventures, technology licensing, corporate governance, insolvency and restructuring transactions, oil and gas transactions, and corporate structuring. In addition, Mr. Linsenmayer has a comprehensive experience in a broad range of industries including cyber security, energy, environmental, healthcare, oilfield services, staffing and high-tech industries. He will be based in the firm's Houston location.

Ms. Linsenmayer brings more than 20 years of legal experience focusing her practice on drafting and negotiating commercial, client, and vendor contracts, employment and non-disclosure agreements, licensing and confidentiality agreements, and corporate formation and governance documents. Ms. Linsenmayer also advises clients on drafting and negotiating master services, fleet management, equipment rental and sale, transportation services, distributor, vendor, customer, consulting confidentiality, non-disclosure, and client services agreements. She will be based in the firm's Houston location.

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

