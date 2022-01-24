The Heart Failure Society of America Releases Review Examining the Growing Economic Burden of Heart Failure in the United States

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) released a review, Economic Issues in Heart Failure in the United States, in the Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF). The review examines the growing economic burden of heart failure for patients and the health care system in the United States, providing a summary of evidence for the cost-effectiveness of drugs, devices, diagnostic tests, hospital care, and transitions of care for patients with heart failure.

This review sheds light on the important role of cost-effectiveness and the value of diagnosis and treatment in HF care.

The HFSA Advocacy Committee developed the review to support their advocacy of high value care and to provide a roadmap for maximizing benefits for patients with heart failure within a limited health care budget. It highlights the economic impact of heart failure exploring hospitalization trends, readmission, transitions of care, outpatient trends, disparities, and the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Despite remarkable recent advances in the treatment of heart failure, the high cost of care limits delivery of effective care," said Paul Heidenreich, MD, MS, lead author, Chair of the HFSA Advocacy Committee and Professor and Vice Chair for Quality in the Department of Medicine at Stanford University. "This review pulls together the summary of evidence to allow for decision making that leads to the best results for patients' health and the healthcare system."

Economic Issues in Heart Failure in the United States sheds light on the important role of price, cost-effectiveness, and the value of diagnosis and treatment, which HFSA and JCF leadership recognize as critical components of caring for patients with heart failure.

The paper Economic Issues in Heart Failure in the United States was published online in the Journal of Cardiac Failure, the official journal of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) and the Japanese Heart Failure Society (JHFS). It will be published in the March 2022 print issue. It can be accessed via the JCF online or the HFSA Scientific Statements webpage.

Coauthors: Paul A. Heidenreich MD, MS; Gregg C. Fonarow MD; Yekaterina Opsha PharmD BCPS- AQ Cardiology; Alexander T. Sandhu MD; Nancy K. Sweitzer MD, PhD; Haider J. Warraich MD

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cardfail.2021.12.017

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

About the Journal of Cardiac Failure

The Journal of Cardiac Failure publishes peer-reviewed manuscripts of interest to clinicians and researchers in the field of heart failure and related disciplines. These include original communications of scientific importance and review articles involving clinical research, health services and outcomes research, animal studies, and bench research with potential clinical applications to heart failure. The Journal also publishes manuscripts that report the design of ongoing clinical trials and editorial perspectives that comment on new developments pertinent to the field of heart failure or manuscripts published in other journals.

