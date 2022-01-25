dPrism announces 2022 client-focused expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prism Advisors (dPrism) today announced an expansion in response to increasing demand and the needs of a rapidly-growing client base. To serve clients in broader and more robust ways, the firm is adding two senior professional leaders and expanding its specialist network. "These additions will greatly enhance our ability to bring our best-in-class services to more industry-leading organizations looking to find and act on digital growth opportunities," said Adriaan Bouten, dPrism's founder and chief executive officer.

(PRNewsfoto/dPrism) (PRNewswire)

Joining dPrism are Kipp Wright , as senior consultant responsible for technical program and project management, and Alyssa Curci , as vice president for product and delivery services.

dPrism also is thrilled to announce the expansion of its specialist network, as it begins partnerships with two experienced strategists. Monica Richter , corporate advisor and former chief data officer at Dun & Bradstreet, will work at a senior level on data-related engagements. Samantha Miller , an experienced chief product officer, thought leader and founder of C2M Strategies, will work with select clients as a product management specialist. dPrism also is partnering with user experience leaders UX Design Collective to provide world-class digital experiences and design consulting; and with expert software engineers at Enke Systems , to support technology integration.

"In 2021, we were privileged to add extraordinary talent to our team — Jennifer Cardella (chief product and delivery officer), Ulyana Auhustsinovich , Scott Montgomery , Matt Tosiello , and Alex Kroytor ," Bouten said. "Now, in 2022, as we look at how to further improve the breadth and depth of what we can provide our clients, especially as demand for our services has accelerated, we realized that not only did we need more exceptionally talented people, with the additions of Kipp Wright and Alyssa Curci, but we also had the opportunity to partner with some amazing individuals and companies to give our clients the best resources, no matter what they need. I am excited to be able to turn to Monica, Samantha and our partners at UXDC and Enke Systems to push our offerings to the next level."

"We are focused on keeping dPrism a consultancy filled with expert operators," added Len Gilbert, COO of dPrism. "Our new hires and partnerships have all excelled at delivering innovative, quality work in a range of environments, which only increases what we can accomplish with a for our clients."

dPrism is a boutique consulting firm helping organizations execute digital growth opportunities through sound cohesive strategy, effective product development, technology selection and digital process improvement. This results in improved market share, quicker and more effective time to market, and a more agile business to respond to market changes and ultimately improving the bottom line. For more, visit https://www.dprism.com/ .

Media Contact:

Adriaan Bouten

abouten@dprism.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE dPrism