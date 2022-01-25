PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon Soap Company, a leading manufacturer of castile liquid and bar soaps, is proud to announce that it has partnered with Carbonfund.org Foundation, to register its full product line in the Carbonfree® Product Certification Program.

Oregon Soap Company Launches Carbonfree® Products in Partnership with Carbonfund.org (PRNewswire)

"Due to our partnership with Carbonfund.org, Oregon Soap Company was able to accomplish our goal of offsetting over 100% of our soap products' carbon emissions."

"Back in 2007, we made it a part of our mission to plant a tree or native plant with every 10 bars, or 5 gallons of soap sold. While we've planted nearly 775,000 to date, we were never able to confirm that we'd reached our goal of offsetting over 100% of our products' carbon emissions. Now, due to our partnership with the Carbonfund.org Foundation, we're able to accomplish this in a concise, verifiable way." - Gregg Arnell, President of Oregon Soap Company

Oregon Soap Company worked with WAP Sustainability , the organization that performed a complete, cradle to grave, Life Cycle Assessment of all of their products. By using the internationally recognized methodology outlined in ISO 14040/14044, they calculated the amount of CO2 created by the growing, processing, and transporting raw materials to their facility. They then looked at all of the energy required to manufacture, package and transport the finished goods to consumers.

Carbonfund.org invests in carbon reduction projects such as wind turbines, rainforest conservation and truck stop electrification. The Carbonfree® Product Certification program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program .

About Oregon Soap Company: Oregon Soap Company was founded in 1993 by Gregg Arnell, with a vision of creating meaningful work for himself and his employees. They manufacture a wide range of USDA NOP certified bar and liquid soaps for both wholesale and retail eco-conscious markets. They specialize in private label soap, contract manufacturing, and direct sales to consumers. To learn more, visit www.oregonsoapcompany.com , or get a virtual tour .

How Oregon Soap Company contributes to making the world a better place:

About Carbonfund.org:

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual , business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact . Carbonfund.org administers America's first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree® Certified.

Contact: Info@carbonfund.org

(PRNewsfoto/Carbonfund.org Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carbonfund.org