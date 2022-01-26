Holborn Strengthens its Global Management Team as it Eyes Further Expansion in Africa

HOLBORN ASSETS APPOINTS NEW REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR AFRICA Holborn Strengthens its Global Management Team as it Eyes Further Expansion in Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Assets, one of the leading international financial advice firms, has today announced the appointment of Lourens Reichert as Managing Partner – Africa.

Lourens Reichert, Regional Director, Holborn Assets Africa (PRNewsfoto/Holborn Assets) (PRNewswire)

Commenting on his new position, Lourens Reichert, noted: "My vision is to build a dynamic IFA team by providing them with guidance, training and support in order to dominate the financial services industry in Africa. We already have a really strong multi-award-winning team and we are planning to add more talented fully qualified advisers to achieve our goals."

Holborn's African division currently has offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Cape Winelands and Mauritius with over 80 advisers and support staff.

Under the new leadership, Holborn has ambitious plans to capitalise and continue its expansion in the region with further offices opening over the next 12 months.

Holborn's COO Simon Parker said: "Lourens is the latest addition to Holborn's Managing Partners team. His dedication and expertise are second to none. This appointment not only recognises his success so far, but will ensure Holborn's plans for building a Pan-African business are carried out."

Bob Parker, Holborn's CEO, said: "Lourens is the right man to be heading Holborn's African division and I am sure he will thrive in his new role. We have built up a formidable reputation in Africa and have a loyal client base who recognise the value of holistic financial advice to grow their wealth. With Lourens' leadership, we will be able to provide a wider range of services to current and future clients."

Lourens Reichert has been with Holborn since 2018 and is a popular and well-regarded figure in the industry, focusing on high-net-worth clients. He is a regular contributor in the media and at industry events.

About Holborn Assets

Established in 1999, Holborn is a multi-award-winning, international financial services company, specialising in independent financial advice to the expatriate market. A British family-owned and operated business, the firm has over 450 employees, including 230 financial advisers, and 13 offices worldwide.

Holborn Assets' team of fully qualified advisers specialise in delivering clients quality, independent financial services. Areas of operation include: Independent Financial Services, Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Shariah Wealth, Insurance, Mortgages, Offshore Services, Tax Planning, Will Writing, Pension Transfers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holborn Assets