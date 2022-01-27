Texas Woman Sues Dog Owners After Attack Leaves Her Permanently Disfigured

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A 22-year-old college student from Coppell, Texas, has filed a lawsuit against the owners of two dogs that viciously attacked her and left her permanently disfigured after she was hired to care for the animals last month.

Dallas attorney Chip Brooker of Brooker Law, PLLC, represents Jacqueline Durand, a 22-year-old student at the University of Texas at Dallas. She was hired by Dr. Justin Bishop and his wife, Ashley, to care for several animals at their home in Coppell while they were away for the holidays.

Ms. Durand had met the couple's mixed-breed Pit Bull and mixed-breed German Shepherd – the latter a recent foster pet – one time before traveling to the Bishop's home on Dec. 23, which was also one day before her 22nd birthday.

As Ms. Durand opened the front door, the two dogs immediately pushed the door open, knocked her down, and brutally attacked her. As a result, she suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, including the loss of both ears, nose, lips, and most of her face, in addition to severe puncture wounds over her entire body. She has since undergone several reconstructive surgeries and will require many more. Ms. Durand remains hospitalized locally.

The dogs were captured and placed in the care of the City of Coppell before a municipal judge decided earlier this month that they should be euthanized.

"Jacqueline will forever measure her life in terms of before and after opening that door," Mr. Brooker says. "She will be permanently disfigured for the rest of her life, and we filed this lawsuit to make sure all the responsible parties are held accountable."

The lawsuit is Durand v. Bishop, et al., No. CC-22-00369-D, in Dallas County Court at Law No. 4.

Brooker Law, PLLC, represents individuals and families nationwide in wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury cases involving dangerous and defective products, trucking and transportation crashes, explosions and burns, on-the-job injuries, sexual assault, and professional negligence, among other claims. The firm has experience handling cases involving wrongful deaths, traumatic brain injuries, amputations, burns, and paralysis, including paraplegia and quadriplegia. Brooker Law also represents individuals and businesses in complex business disputes involving claims of fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference, and other business torts. Learn more at www.brookerlaw.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Brooker Law, PLLC