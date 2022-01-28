On Republic Day, Lumina Datamatics® donates 5,000 N95 Masks at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospitals The company continues to focus on enhancing the quality of healthcare through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Datamatics® Limited, one of the largest service providers to global publishers and eCommerce companies, celebrated India's 73rd Republic Day by donating PPE kits and face masks for use by healthcare workers and patients who cannot afford them at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai. The activity falls under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme that includes skill development and training apart from healthcare.

On January 26, 2022, team Lumina Datamatics reached the Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai Central in the morning hours for the event, which saw them donate 3,500 PPE kits and 5,000 N95 masks. The PPE kits comprise 60 GSM white coverall suits with headcover and shoe cover, which are also DRDO approved, i.e., among the best quality available in the market. The masks, too, are of the MH3D Plus N95 type, offering maximum protection against the virus.

When new variants continue to arise, and the economy strives for normalcy, a robust healthcare system is our best bet against the pandemic. Healthcare workers need continued support in every way possible to contribute their best.

Wockhardt Hospitals in South Mumbai is a 20-storeyed, 350-bed, state-of-the-art tertiary care hospital, which has played an essential role in Mumbai's response to the deadly virus. The Wockhardt Group's latest and largest flagship hospital has a dedicated COVID care facility. Apart from this, it has continued to provide services to COVID-19 patients undergoing home isolation through remote consultation and care, 24x7. The hospital plans to use the kits for HCWs and patients who cannot afford them.

"Caring for people and educating, training them to make them employable is a focus area under all our CSR programmes." Said Anju Kanodia, Executive Director, Lumina Datamatics Limited. "Given the growing number of cases across metro cities yet again, we saw the need to provide help. We have decided the best way to do this is by strengthening the arm of our healthcare workers. For the third year in a row, they continue to be at the frontlines in our global battle against the virus. The Republic Day made the event memorable for us."

