RYU Apparel Inc. To Serve as Title Sponsor for Boxer Luis Melendez at Lightweight Showdown on January 29th

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is proud to be the title sponsor for Luis Melendez, super featherweight boxer, at the upcoming Junior Lightweight Tournament at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, OK on January 29th. With a record of 17-1, including 13 KOs, Melendez is a top boxing prospect who is expected to fight for the world title this year. At 23 years old, he has also clearly demonstrated his potential to become an elite fighter by next year.

Giron vs Melendez (CNW Group/RYU Apparel Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As part of the title sponsorship, Melendez will wear RYU-branded trunks, jacket and training gear throughout the tournament. This includes the match itself, plus all press conferences and televised weigh-ins. His assistant and cutman will also don exclusive RYU apparel.

At 130 pounds, Puerto Rican upstart Luis Melendez (nickname: El Chucho) will face Mexican action star Rene "El Bravo" Tellez Giron in a 10-round showdown on January 29th in Tulsa. Giron-Melendez will serve as the co-feature to the 10-round WBC junior lightweight title eliminator between Robson Conceição and Xavier Martinez. The fight will be broadcast to viewers across ESPN, Showtime, Fox and PPV, garnering millions of impressions for RYU and increasing brand exposure among this key demographic.

With clean lines, high quality materials and multi-purpose functionality, RYU products are designed for movement; this is what attracts athletes like Luis Melendez and MMA Featherweight Ilia Topuria, an undefeated ultimate fighter who RYU sponsored last year.

Targeting events and partnerships that align with the company's "Movement Matters" mantra are part of RYU's growth strategy.

"Our roots go back to the early days of MMA, where core values focused on the mindful, life-long practice of movement," says RYU CEO Cesare Fazari. "It's always nice to 'come home' and support an athlete who shares those values, so we are proud to sponsor Luis Melendez. We look forward to watching him move around the ring in our exclusive RYU apparel, and wish him luck in the match."

This sponsorship agreement was made between RYU CEO Cesare Fazari and William Angelet, in partnership with Rivalta Boxing and Top Rank Boxing.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions resulting in the inability of RYU to raise necessary financing required to enter and make payments under the proposed definitive agreements; (ii) the inability of RYU to obtain any necessary approvals in respect of the proposed agreements, including approvals necessary for the issuance of the RSU's; and (iii) inability to restructure and transform its business as required. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

RYU Apparel Inc. logo (CNW Group/RYU Apparel Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.