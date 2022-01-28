Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2021:

Form 1099 Reference: (Boxes 1a +

2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Taxable

Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital

Gain

Distribution (2) Unrecaptured

1250 Gain (3) Nondividend

Distributions (4) Section 199A

dividends (5) 12/31/2020* 1/15/2021 0.4800 0.2602 0.0054 0.2198 0.0169 0.0000 0.2548 3/31/2021 4/15/2021 0.4800 0.2602 0.0054 0.2198 0.0169 0.0000 0.2548 6/30/2021 7/15/2021 0.4800 0.2602 0.0054 0.2198 0.0169 0.0000 0.2548 9/30/2021 10/15/2021 0.4800 0.2602 0.0054 0.2198 0.0169 0.0000 0.2548 12/31/2021** 1/14/2022 0.4045 0.2192 0.0046 0.1853 0.0142 0.0000 0.2146



















Totals 2.3245 1.2600 0.0262 1.0645 0.0818 0.0000 1.2338



















(1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a











(2) For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the amounts shown on Line 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.4719 and the portion relating to the "Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.4711.

(3) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a











(4) Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital









(5) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a































* The dividend with a record date of 12/31/2020, payable on 1/15/2021 represents the $0.48 per share fourth quarter 2020 dividend that exceeded 2020 tax earnings and thus was not included on the 2020 Form 1099-DIV.

**To the extent that total distributions for the year exceeded 2021 earnings, the portion of the fourth quarter distribution paid in January of 2022 that was equal to that excess will be treated as a 2022 distribution for federal tax purposes and is not included on the 2021 Form 1099.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $76 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $21 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

