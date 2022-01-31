Arrive Expands into Resale, Offering a Fully-Circular Model for Brands & Retailers

Arrive's resale expansion allows brands or retailers across nearly all product categories to launch a fully-circular model within their existing e-commerce experience.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive today announced that they expanded their existing enterprise rental platform to include resale, making Arrive the first company in the United States to offer a fully-circular B2B e-commerce solution for brands and retailers. With The Arrive Platform, Arrive builds and manages the circular commerce design and technical infrastructure, takes on all inventory management, and offers fully-branded customer support.

Arrive's expansion into resale comes at a time when the market is exploding – the re-commerce market, including rental, resale and subscriptions, is expected to double by 2024 according to industry analysis leader, Cowen.

While most resale platforms are focused on a customer take-back model, Arrive's primary focus is turning the major returns problem that companies face into a revenue-driving channel.

"We know that roughly 25% of e-commerce orders are returned and there are a significant percentage of those returns that cannot be resold full–price. Instead, these returns are often sent to off-price retailers, brand outlets, or even destroyed," says Rachelle Snyder, Arrive CEO and Co-Founder. "Our model accepts these rejected returns where we refurbish, clean and grade them to be resold directly on a branded resale e-commerce site – ultimately turning a cost center into a profit center for our partners."

Similar to how financing options like Affirm and Klarna have proliferated e-commerce product pages, Arrive has a simple e-commerce resale and rental integration that enables a brand's customers to buy products that can no longer be sold at full price or rent premium products. The Arrive Platform ultimately allows any brand to enter this new age of retail and meet their consumer's demands in the market.

Over the next decade, the circular economy is expected to grow to $4.7T, quickly making it the next major channel in retail. With the trend ever-increasing, brands and retailers are finding that launching a scalable resale and rental channel is essential to remain relevant, competitive and innovative.

About Arrive:

Arrive is a full-service technology and reverse logistics company enabling the most innovative brands and retailers to launch rental and resale at scale — ultimately reaching more consumers, driving revenue, and advancing a sustainable model. To learn more about Arrive, visit thearriveplatform.com.

